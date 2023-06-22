Black Clover finally gets a stage play in 2023

Following the release of Black Clover chapter 363 spoilers, the popular Black Clover leaker on Twitter @nite_baron revealed to fans that the series is set to receive a stage play in September 2023. The news was announced in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine issue #30 and is yet to be announced worldwide.

Yuki Tabata's Black Clover follows the story of Asta, an orphan living in the Clover Kingdom. While every person in the story possesses and uses magic, Asta is an exception. Instead, he has a five-leaf grimoire with the powers of anti-magic inside it. Using it, he wants to become the Wizard King.

Black Clover set to get a stage play in September 2023

Over eight years after the start of the Black Clover manga, the series is set to receive its first stage play in September 2023.

A stage play is a play performed on stage in theaters by actors. Several manga and anime series in Japan get a stage play, and usually, that is a depiction of their success as a series.

Thus, following the stage play, fans can expect the franchise to make more announcements, possibly that of the anime's return. That said, there are still more than two months before the Stage Play arrives. Until then, fans can hope to learn about the stage play's start date, venue, cast, and crew members.

How fans reacted to the leaked announcement

Upon learning the news about the stage play, several fans were left confused about the event. Many thought that a stage play meant an announcement stage like that in Jump Festa or AnimeJapan.

While fans soon realized that that isn't the case, they were happy about the series' progress and were hoping for more such announcements in the future.

However, there were several fans who did not realize that they had misunderstood the news. Hence, they hoped that the stage would announce the return of the TV anime.

Following the success of Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, fans were confident that the anime would return, however, any such announcement is yet to be made.

Meanwhile, other fans who instantly realized what the Stage Play meant, began thinking about the cast members for the same. While the crew should be able to find suitable cast members for most characters, fans believe that the crew is set to have a tough time finding actors for Asta and Yami Sukehiro.

This was because of their buff bodies, especially in the case of Asta, as the actor would also have to be five feet tall.

