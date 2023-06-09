Black Clover chapter 361: Has Asta returned to Clover Kingdom? Explained

Following the release of the alleged spoilers and raw scans for Black Clover chapter 361 earlier in the week, fans were greeted with an incredible surprise. While nothing is fully confirmed until the issue’s official release on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 12 AM Japanese Standard Time, these leaks are typically very accurate.

Fans are taking it as a certainty that series protagonist Asta will indeed finally reappear in Black Clover chapter 361. Combined with the events that allegedly transpired on the Judgment Day battlefield earlier in the issue, fans are certain that Asta will soon be making his presence known on the battlefield.

However, the way in which the alleged Black Clover chapter 361 spoilers and raw scans presented this information initially confused some people. Now, especially with the release of unofficial scanlations, many fans are seemingly confused about whether or not Asta has already returned to the Clover Kingdom as of the upcoming issue.

Asta’s return set up in Black Clover chapter 361

Brief spoiler recap

Black Clover chapter 361 began with Yuno defeating Lucius, who was seemingly dead. Shortly thereafter, he appeared behind a confused Yuno, perfectly well and seemingly unharmed. Lucius explained that, due to having Soul, Body, Blood, and Bone Magic, he can clone himself indefinitely, then thinking to himself that his plan was still flawless despite Asta’s influence.

Several clones then surrounded Yuno as general Magic Knights began losing hope. Noelle, meanwhile, said there was still hope, with the chapter launching into a flashback that showed the Black Bulls meeting with the Witch Queen. Vanessa Enoteca pleaded for her help as the only one who could assist them. The Witch Queen said she knew they’d come and confirmed Asta was alive in a foreign land.

As she claimed he was too far away to summon, Dorothy Unsworth appeared, saying that with the combined powers of the strongest three witches of all time, it was doable. Contemporarily, Vanessa, Dorothy, and the Queen activated the Door of Destiny spell, focusing its power on Spatial Mage Finral Roulacase. Black Clover chapter 361 ended as Asta, still in Hino Country, suited up and prepared to return home.

Has Asta returned to the Clover Kingdom?

As specified in the above spoiler recap, Asta has not yet officially returned to the Clover Kingdom. This was somewhat confusing early on in the spoiler process, as text-based leaks made it seem as though he had fully returned home rather than simply reappeared in the manga series. Likewise, poor image quality on raw scans made it difficult to tell where he was.

However, with the release of Black Clover chapter 361’s unofficial translations, it’s clear that Asta is still in Hino Country. The key telling factors include the design of the walls and floors of the room Asta is shown to be in at the issue’s end, as well as an editor’s comment which reads “[Asta] departs for his imminent battle.”

With both of these being present in the issue’s final panels, it’s clear that Asta is still in Hino Country and is merely getting ready to journey home via the Door of Destiny spell. That being said, with the spell’s effects being centralized on Finral’s Spatial Mage abilities, Asta will no doubt imminently, but not immediately, be returning to the Clover Kingdom.

RedCloak @T_RedCloak #BCSpoilers I really doubt Asta will return that quickly, knowing Tabata takes huge inspiration from Bleach and seeing as how Yuno was fighting a clone Lucius all this time (Just Like Yamamoto fighting a fake Yhwach) someone is either going to fuck up the portal or Asta about- #BCSpoilers I really doubt Asta will return that quickly, knowing Tabata takes huge inspiration from Bleach and seeing as how Yuno was fighting a clone Lucius all this time (Just Like Yamamoto fighting a fake Yhwach) someone is either going to fuck up the portal or Asta about- https://t.co/0d8d9ghx64

The above distinction in the timing of his return to the Clover Kingdom is due to the Door of Destiny spell seemingly being performed in the Witches Forest in Black Clover chapter 361. Likewise, the Witches Forest is technically not part of the Clover Kingdom. While this setting isn’t necessarily confirmed, it appears to be the case based on what’s briefly seen of the spell's activation process and use.

In any case, with Finral present at the point of Asta’s imminent return, the two can quickly teleport back to Clover Kingdom with no issues. This should result in Asta making his debut on the Judgment Day battlefield sometime in the next few issues of the series. Likewise, this debut will help to turn the tide of battle back in the heroes’ favor following Lucius’ latest trick.

Be sure to keep up with all Black Clover manga and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes