Every Black Clover story arc, ranked from least to most loved

As the highly anticipated return of author and illustrator Yuki Tabata’s smash-hit Black Clover manga series draws closer, fans are excitedly looking back at the series’ greatest moments yet. While Tabata has made it quite clear that the series’ coming arc will undoubtedly be its last, we don't have an estimate of how much time is left until the end of the series.

Fans are currently busy ranking and discussing the various Black Clover story arcs thus far. They have put forward many varied yet nuanced opinions, but there is a general order which most fans seem to agree upon.

Here’s every Black Clover story arc, ranked from the least to the most loved.

Black Clover fandom seems to unanimously agree that the recent arcs deserve all the love

10) Magic Knights Entrance arc

Magic Knights Entrance Arc (Black Clover): 6.5/10. Biggest problem here is that it just feels generic. This feels like a first arc I've seen so many times before and these plots beats don't feel like they did anything particularly better than the shonen that have similar beats.

Kicking off the list is, unsurprisingly, the Magic Knights Entrance arc. While nothing about the arc is particularly bad, it’s somewhat underwhelming and boring relative to the other arcs on this list. As Black Clover's debut arc, it has been overshadowed by its successors.

Furthermore, many anime fans argue that Asta is at his most annoying here, constantly yelling and seemingly asking Sister Lily to marry him every other minute. While manga fans may obviously differ on this specific point, they share a similar take on the arc.

9) Dungeon Exploration arc

Just finished the Dungeon Exploration Arc. I'd give Arc 1 a 5/10 and this one a 6.5 or a 7/10 depending on how I'm feeling. I think Asta & Yuno's rivalry is a lighthearted nice change of pace from standard shonen rivalries. I like it.

Coincidentally, the second arc in Black Clover sequentially is also the second least-loved for most fans of the series. Although the arc does give us our first major fight scenes for Asta and Yuno, it’s plagued by inconsistent pacing. At times, the storyline moves very slowly, before rushing through specific events all of a sudden.

It’s clear that Tabata was still feeling out the kind of series he wanted to write here, and the overall pace at which he wanted to write it. While every author is more than entitled to experiment with their own series in the early stages, it unfortunately did not leave a good impression on fans.

8) Royal Capital Assault arc

Benny @Not_Bakasta

Eye of the midnight sun arc: 7.5

Seabed temple arc: 9

Witches' forest arc: 8

Royal knights arc: 8.5( was better in the anime , Anime version is a 9)

Elf arc: 10

1st arc of spade: 7

Royal Capital assault arc: 6.5-7
Eye of the midnight sun arc: 7.5
Seabed temple arc: 9
Witches' forest arc: 8
Royal knights arc: 8.5( was better in the anime, Anime version is a 9)
Elf arc: 10
1st arc of spade: 7
Spade invasion arc: 7.5

The Royal Capital Assault arc, the third sequential story arc, gets the edge over the previous two because it gives a sense that Tabata has finally settled into his own story. He is much clearer about his approach and how he wants to portray the characters.

Furthermore, the series sees the stakes raised for the first time with the introduction of the overarching antagonists of the early series in the form of the Eye of the Midnight Sun. While many fans viewed this arc as a large improvement over what had come before, it still felt like Tabata had more to offer in his series.

7) Seabed Temple arc

🌟Koolkamjam💫 @KameronKKJ Black Clover’s Seabed Temple Arc had such an amazing climax and conclusion!!!!



Black Clover's Seabed Temple Arc had such an amazing climax and conclusion!!!!

Some of the most hype moments from Black Clover for me. In addition, thanks to this arc, I got even more invested into the series.

The Seabed Temple arc is one of the first arcs in Black Clover to feel like an elevation of what came before, especially given the arc’s final fight. Fans typically praise the arc for its development of Noelle and Asta, both as fighters and as people, and its great fight scenes.

Furthermore, it established the Eye of the Midnight Sun as a real threat, showing that Vetto could easily hang with even the strongest members of the Black Bulls. Despite eventually losing to Yami in the end, the damage he did stuck with fans and truly made this arc feel a step above what had come before.

6) Royal Knights arc

The Royal Knights arc felt like an elevated version of the Magic Knights Entrance arc, with Yuno, Asta, and others competing to join the new Royal Knights Squad. As a precursor to the epic battle that was the Elf Reincarnation arc, it exceled in every way possible, from highlighting the characters to showcasing the fights.

That being said, some fans criticize the arc for playing too hard into the typical tournament style matchups of shonen anime. Additionally, some still hold a grudge that the series did not pair up Asta and Yuno, which would have been a dream match for many Black Clover fans.

5) Eye of the Midnight Sun Encounter arc

Adam Productions(CW: Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens CR: BC) @AdamPlusStart

And with that, i have finished Black Clover's Eye of the Midnight Sun Encounter Arc.
Holy hell. I. LOVE THIS ARC. So many peak and moments. Gauche's mirror powers, the revelation of Licht and the 3rd Eye, Yami and Asta vs Licht and Valtos, and the (1/2)

Whereas the Royal Capital Assault arc gives fans their first tease of Black Clover's first antagonistic group, the Eye of the Midnight Sun Encounter arc fleshes them out. The fights within the arc give fans a sense of just how powerful and evil the Eye of the Midnight Sun group is, but Asta gets plenty of opportunities to shine as a result.

Despite being one of the quicker arcs in the series, fans found it highly engaging during its initial release.

4) Heart Kingdom Joint Struggle arc

Well that's one way to a roller coaster of emotions. We lost this round all that training it hurts. Heart Kingdom Joint Struggle Arc is my favorite black clover arc. Now on to Spade Kingdom Raid Arc

Similarly to the Royal Capital Assault arc, the Heart Kingdom Joint Struggle arc primarily serves as a means of setting up the next arc using a variety of methods. It introduces Black Clover's next antagonistic group, and gives the series’ heroes new means of powering up to overcome this latest threat.

The arc is also, arguably, the most substantial fans have received in terms of worldbuilding, expanding on the political intrigue of other kingdoms and even showing fans the Heart Kingdom. While some may prefer other arcs and the way they flesh out Black Clover’s world, many consider the Heart Kingdom Joint Struggle arc as the gold standard in that regard.

3) Witches’ Forest arc

Witch forest arc is one of the best I've read so far

The Witches’ Forest arc is one of the first widely loved arcs of Black Clover, with many still looking back on it very fondly even years later. This arc had real stakes, having introduced readers to just how powerful and archaic the world’s magic can truly be.

Furthermore, it gave Vanessa an impressive backstory, which subsequently turned her into a character that fans absolutely fawned over. Despite her relevance in terms of combat having somewhat faded since this arc, fans still appreciate the layers it gave to her character, both in terms of her power and her identity.

2) Elf Reincarnation arc

⭐️Alexandra💧 @AlexOfAqua



By far the best arc in Black Clover and honestly it’s top 10 new gen arcs imo. Loved almost everything about it from the antagonist to development of the characters and even the art styles improvement



Finished Elf Reincarnation…
By far the best arc in Black Clover and honestly it's top 10 new gen arcs imo. Loved almost everything about it from the antagonist to development of the characters and even the art styles improvement

I have to give it a 10/10 ngl

Easily one of the most beloved arcs in all of Black Clover is the Elf Reincarnation arc, which is also the series’ biggest arc to date. The entirety of the Clover Kingdom became a battlefield, with most of the fighting centralized in the Royal Capital and the Shadow Palace hovering above the capital.

Several characters got fantastic opportunities to shine, including those first introduced within the arc itself such as Secre Swallowtail and Patolli.

1) Spade Kingdom Raid arc

Finally, the greatest arc in the series per fans is also the latest, aka the Spade Kingdom Raid arc. While Black Clover fans initially criticized the arc throughout its original serialization, opinions have since changed in light of its mind-blowing closing reveals. The best part was that many of the issues pointed out by fans were resolved with the said reveals.

The arc is essentially Tabata’s attempt at a war arc, with a massive battle raging all across the Spade Kingdom’s Royal Capital. While much of the action is centralized within the Spade Kingdom Royal Palace, there are plenty of supplementary battles that help elevate the overall action quotient.

