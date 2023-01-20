Black Clover chapter 348: Lucius may not be able to predict the future when Asta is involved

Black Clover chapter 348 spoilers and raw scans were released earlier this week, anticipating the beginning of an interesting issue. Some incredibly exciting moments from Black Clover chapter 348 are presumably set to be confirmed in the issue’s official release. One of the most significant moments is Asta’s use of a Perfect Zetten, confirming that his training in Hino Country is over since it relates to learning the ability.

However, another aspect of Black Clover chapter 348 also has fans talking. The upcoming issue may reveal a potential weakness of Lucius Zogratis’ which Asta and his friends can eventually exploit.

Black Clover chapter 348 suggests that Asta’s Anti-Magic makes him immune to more than just simple spells

The first point Black Clover chapter 348 makes in its opening pages and panels is that Sister Lily is shocked to see Asta in Hino Country. This is noteworthy for a few reasons, the first of which is that Sister Lily didn’t realize where she sent him with her Spatial Magic. This may imply that either she’s not fully in control of the magic yet or cannot specify exit locations.

Interestingly, even Lucius Zogratis could not foresee a future in which Asta is in Hino Country. Moreover, the former tells Sister Lily that he predicts an undesirable future in Hino Country before dispatching her to the nation. In other words, he could see a future for Hino Country, but could not detect Asta’s presence there.

While it’s possible that he simply didn’t tell Sister Lily that Asta was in Hino Country, this doesn’t make sense for several reasons. The first one stems from how much of a potential threat Asta and his Anti-Magic can be. With their goal in heading to Hino Country being to revive the five-headed dragon, it doesn’t make sense for Lucius to withhold this information from Lily’s group.

#BCTheory Lucius can see the future of everyone except Asta, so when Asta is involved with the future of someone else he creates a distorsion in Lucius's Foresight. Also, I don't think the soul alteration will be permanent but I don't think Asta gonna manage to save Lily now

Additionally, Lucius has no reason to hide anything from Sister Lily while she is still Paladinized by him. From the moment she is transformed, she is shown to be unquestionably loyal to Lucius and his plans. Therefore, it simply doesn’t make sense for him to withhold any information from her, let alone Asta’s presence, when her undying loyalty to him is all but spelled out.

Finally, prior to Black Clover chapter 348, Lucius is aware through Julius Novachrono’s knowledge of how much Sister Lily means to Asta. It’s clear that if he were to put Sister Lily in a position where she’s opposing the series' protagonist, the latter's top priority would be rescuing her and turning her back.

Unless Lucius wants this to happen, it doesn’t make sense for him to send Sister Lily to a battleground where she’s likely to face Asta. Furthermore, it wouldn’t even make sense why he would want this since he doesn’t seem to stand to gain anything from losing Sister Lily as an ally.

Thus, it seems likely that Lucius Zogratis cannot see futures involving Asta. Alternatively, he may be able to see these futures, but with the latter's presence removed from his visions. In either scenario, it’s clear that Asta is somehow able to escape Lucius’ all-seeing gaze into the future.

The most probable reason for this is Asta’s Anti-Magic, which flows throughout his body constantly as mana does for other magic users. Assuming Lucius’ gaze into the future is based on the use of a Time Magic spell, Asta’s Anti-Magic surely negates the spell’s effects as they relate to him. Whatever may be the case, if Black Clover chapter 348's revelations are taken into account, it’s becoming obvious that Asta is immune to Lucius’ foresight.

