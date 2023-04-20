Dr. Stone season 3 episode 3: Senku and co finally uncover their enemy, and two forms of black gold along the way

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 3 was released on Thursday, April 20, 2023, bringing with it an exciting continuation to the series’ third season. Many fans agree that this is one of the most monumental and significant episodes in the entire series thus far, thanks to an exciting reveal.

While this makes Dr. Stone season 3 episode 3 a special installment indeed, the episode is also an otherwise fantastic entry for the series. The episode maintains the typical fast-paced, science-based action fans have come to know and love from the series. The unique comedic relief the series has is also present throughout the episode, further heightening the quality.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 3’s big reveal makes it one of the most memorable installments in the entire series

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 3 begins with a focus on Senku, who is photographing land while flying above in a hot air balloon. The episode then hones in on Ishigami village, where Gen and Kohaku are analyzing the photos. Kaseki, meanwhile, is outside working on something, praising the work his cameras have been doing.

Gen then notices something in one of the photos and reaches out to Chrome and Ukyo, the ground search team. Gen tells them to inspect a suspicious blur near Mt. Fuji. The episode shows Senku once more, revealing Ryusui to be in the hot air balloon with him. Senku celebrates their new ability to search for oil even after a snowfall thanks to the camera, with Ryusui excitedly claiming that they’ll find it eventually.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 3 then shows Minami Hokutozai arriving at the lab hut, where Senku and Ryusui are seemingly overwhelmed by searching through their pictures. Chrome and Ukyo, meanwhile, are looking for the spot Gen was referencing. The episode also shows Kaseki and the others collecting mushrooms, commenting on how photography has made searching for food so much easier.

Geo @GeoYTB_ Dr. Stone Season 3: New World



It's about how humanity turned into rocks for 2000 years during the 21st century and about Senku (main character) trying to save humanity with his insane brain and holding every important knowledge of the past 2 million years Dr. Stone Season 3: New WorldIt's about how humanity turned into rocks for 2000 years during the 21st century and about Senku (main character) trying to save humanity with his insane brain and holding every important knowledge of the past 2 million years https://t.co/RiYT0T79mM

Taiju and the farming team, meanwhile, are harvesting their wheat, celebrating the wonders of wheat and agriculture. Francois, Chrome, Ukyo, and others then arrive at Senku’s location, while Yo Uei is screaming about his back pain at the wheat farm. Taiju and Yuzuriha comfort him, while Magma comments on how Taiju is the only one with infinite strength.

Kinro comments on how agriculture yields a lot more than hunting, giving back what one puts into it. Back at the lab, Ryusui tells Francois to open her “three-star” restaurant, prompting her to begin looking at photos to see what kind of “menu” she can make. Dr. Stone's season 3 episode 3 sees Senku applaud her efforts, explaining how food will help in motivating the group to work efficiently.

He adds that they need something high in protein which preserves well, while Ryusui dreams about having luxury meals. Gen calls it impossible, but Ryusui promises that Francois doesn’t know the meaning of the word. On cue, she says their first dish will be boar rillettes with black truffles.

Heat in 6 @BradenTerrell That ending to this new dr stone episode That ending to this new dr stone episode😳😭😭

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 3 sees Gen taken aback at hearing the word truffle, prompting Francois to say she’s employed the help of a learned expert in local flora and fauna. Suika then appears, revealing herself as Francois’ helper. The two then search pictures eventually finding a location where boars gather and seemingly rub their bodies against trees.

Kohaku, Francois, and Suika acquire both fully grown and baby boars, bringing them back to be farmed. Gen then asks what the plan is for the truffles, with Francois answering that they’ll actually grow in the local forest. Kohaku then tries searching for pictures of a mushrooms, but is told by Chrome and others that it won’t work.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 3 then sees Gen share that her eyesight might be good enough to find it due to her observational skills. On cue, she says she sees one, with even Senku doubting her initially. Kohaku then points to a “black splotch,” which Gen says is about the size of a puddle. Senku then approaches and realizes that what she’s actually found is the Sagara Oil Fields.

The group then races to search for the location the photo was taken zg, enlisting the help of several other villagers. Francois, meanwhile, explains the role in which opening a so-called restaurant serves Suika. The latter responds that they still haven’t found truffles, but Francois explains that they can use the boars to find them.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 3 sees Francois explain how black truffles smell like boar love pheromones, resulting in their being able to find them underground. The boar then finds and eats one and Suika is horrified. Francois explains that this is why humanity stopped using boars and pigs to hunt them.

Suika says that she and her dog Chalk will hunt for the truffles, with Chalk beginning to sniff them out. The group successfully finds three fairly large truffles, while the oil search team has unfortunately hit a dead-end. Ukyo says they need more hints to search an area this wide for something the size of a puddle, while Kohaku explains the importance of finding it before winter.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 3: An unrealized connection

Tale 📖 //Comms Open @TaleTheBook ITS DR STONE DAY AND IM BUSY

:')))) ITS DR STONE DAY AND IM BUSY:'))))

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 3 shows Senku racking his brain for something he’s overlooking, recounting everything the Kingdom of Science has accomplished in this episode. Senku realizes that they can use the boars to find the Sagara Oil Fields, since that’s how they were first discovered in 1872.

Senku recounts the story of how boars love to play in the mud, but one was once found playing in oil. Those who came upon it followed it to the oil fields, and the rest is history.

Suika and Francois, meanwhile, are celebrating their own success and beginning to cook the meal. However, this is when Francois realizes that the boar they’ve picked out reeks of oil.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 3 sees Senku and the gang running in, screaming not to simmer the boar. With the boar free, the group then begins following it to the oil fields, complimenting Suika for having already tamed the boar, which she named Sagara. Suika says that starting with a name is important if one wants to make friends.

Eventually, the group is led to the oil by Sagara, with Kohaku saying that this is definitely the area she spotted in the photo. Senku then picks up some of the dirt in the puddle, puts it into a dish, and lights it on fire with a match, confirming that they’ve found oil. The group is shown to already be refining and barreling their oil.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 3 sees Suika, Chalk, and Sagara celebrate the lattermost’s achievement, before lamenting that Sagara will be cooked. Senku then asks Francois if they can eat a boar that has been playing in oil, to which Francois says they can’t since the smell is soaked into the meat.

The trio celebrates this turn of events, while Senku tells Ukyo that rewarding people for their efforts is necessary. Ukyo asks him if this is truly why he did it, to which Senku asks what else he’d have done it for as Sagara gives a thumbs up. The episode then returns to the wheat farm, where Senku and co are arriving by balloon.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 3: An enemy introduced

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 3 sees Senku ready to test the oil in a boat he made with a Stirling engine. He likens it to the refrigerator they made for Tsukasa, but working in reverse. However, Gen says he’s not asking about the engine, when Ryusui appears and says that they can finally head out to sea. Senku caveats this with the quality of the oil they have but agrees nonetheless.

Taiju also arrives, commenting on how it smells like the love potion Senku gave him at the beginning of the series. Everyone seems confused, prompting Senku to recount the story, when it’s revealed that what Senku actually offered him was pure gasoline. Senku then celebrates that Taiju noticed this, commenting on how the oil fields have the same five-to-twelve carbon content of the high-quality gasoline that he made that day.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 3 sees Ryusui comment on how this means that they’ve caught up to the last thing Senku made in the original world, prompting the group to set out. Ukyo, Chrome, Senku, Ryusui, and Gen are all present, excitedly applauding their efforts and achievements while also marveling at the sight before them.

RaptorClash | Marvin #DateALive5 Hype @RaptorClash Dr Stone s3 e3 so wild am Ende. Hype absolut da Dr Stone s3 e3 so wild am Ende. Hype absolut da

Chrome in particular is awestruck, having never been this far out to sea before. While commenting on the inaccuracies of a sexton, Senku shares that a GPS is their next project, explaining what it does to Chrome. Gen doubts they're making satellites, but Senku confirms that this is indeed what they’re making.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 3 takes viewers back to the wheat farms, where Kaseki and Suika are creating a much more powerful version of the cell phone. Senku then tests the radio beacon, before explaining that it’s time for Ukyo, their sonar operator, to shine. Senku explains how they’ll get their position, with Ukyo commenting on how he loves the DIY aspect of this sonar.

The group communicates with the folks back at the farm, where Ginro is reminding Ruri of her first phone call with Chrome. He explains that Chrome chickened out and couldn’t tell her how he truly felt, prompting him to suggest she make the move right now. Ruri begins blushing and asking what he’s talking about, clearly understanding.

•FantasyQυҽҽɳ• @Lovely_Saffa



#DrSTONE this kinda went towards that mystery/thriller side and i suddenly remembered that one scene from trailer this kinda went towards that mystery/thriller side and i suddenly remembered that one scene from trailer #DrSTONE https://t.co/gxC42yaQnx

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 3 sees her take the receiver, beginning to say something to Chrome as all those present watch attentively. However, on Chrome’s end, interference begins, prompting Gen to point out the classic trope. Ukyo explains that it’s not white noise, but rather Morse code from someone, somewhere.

Ukyo explains that it’s too saturated to tell where it’s coming from, with Ukyo and Senku confirming that it’s a deliberate use of their frequency. Senku comments on how this means someone has noticed them, with Chrome asking what he means by “someone.” Gen realizes it as Morse code, with Senku confirming that it’s a message to them.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 3 sees Gen translate the message as the question “why,” prompting a skull to appear on screen and repeat the word over and over. Senku then greets them, asking if they’re the mastermind behind humanity’s petrification. He celebrates their finally having met, sharing that he’s been waiting 3700 years for this exhilarating moment as the episode ends.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 3: In summation

Dr. STONE EN @DrStone_EN "I've been waiting 3,700 years for this." Has the mastermind behind humanity's petrification finally been found?! "I've been waiting 3,700 years for this." Has the mastermind behind humanity's petrification finally been found?! 😳 https://t.co/vkff159cCQ

If nothing else, Dr. Stone season 3 episode 3 is the ultimate culmination of what fans have seen Senku and co achieve over the previous two seasons and the Ryusui special. That being said, the episode is still an incredibly exciting one, maintaining the series’ infamously quick pacing even as an anime adaptation while keeping viewers hooked from one scene to the next.

What is especially exciting is the direction this episode sets the rest of the season up to take, with Senku and co likely to focus on whoever this unseen enemy is. While it’s unlikely that they will discover their identity anytime soon, especially if they are responsible for the petrification, fans now have a clear direction in mind for not just the rest of season 3, but the rest of the series.

Dr. Stone anime news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

