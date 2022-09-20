Chainsaw Man anime's main voice cast and where you've heard them before

Chainsaw Man is just a few weeks away from making its debut, and the fanbase is quite excited about it. This is one of the most anticipated anime releases this year, and given that studio MAPPA is responsible for the animation, the excitement has peaked. Another reason for this hype is the immensely talented cast responsible for this series.

These voice actors have had illustrious careers in the field of anime, so fans can expect to witness their A-game for this anime series. Let’s take a look at the voice actors for Chainsaw Man and other famous roles that they have played in the past.

Chainsaw Man: Fairouz Ai, Kikunosuke Toya, and other voice actors present in the anime adaptation

Kikunosuke Toya

Toya will be voicing the protagonist of Chainsaw Man, Denji. He also played the role of Protestor in Tokyo 24th Ward and voiced Miyazawa in Heroines Run The Show: Unpopular Girl And The Task. According to MyAnimeList, Toya is a skilled musician who specializes in Jazz. Fans got a glimpse of this actor’s skill in the anime trailer, and it’s safe to say that they are looking forward to Mr. Toya’s performance in the first season of the series.

Fairouz Ai

Fairouz Ai is one of the most popular voice actors on this list, and she will be lending her voice to Power in the Chainsaw Man series.

Fairouz Ai is one of the most popular voice actors on this list, and she will be lending her voice to Power in the Chainsaw Man series. She is well-known for her performance in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean as she voiced the protagonist of the series, Cujoh Jolyne. She has also been featured in series like Cells At Work!! as the Opportunistic Fungus 2 and in Tokyo Revengers as a young Sano Manjiro. She has performed the theme song for a few anime titles, such as Tropical Rouge! Procure and How Heavy Are The Dumbbells You Lift?

Tomori Kusunoki

Anime Corner @animecorner_ac



Tomoriru is known for her roles like Futaba Igarashi from My Senpai is Annoying, Llenn from SAO Alternative: Gun Gale Online, Misha Necron from The Misfit of Demon King Academy, and the list goes on!



#TomoriKusunoki #楠木ともり Happy 22nd birthday, Tomori Kusunoki! 🥳Tomoriru is known for her roles like Futaba Igarashi from My Senpai is Annoying, Llenn from SAO Alternative: Gun Gale Online, Misha Necron from The Misfit of Demon King Academy, and the list goes on! Happy 22nd birthday, Tomori Kusunoki! 🥳Tomoriru is known for her roles like Futaba Igarashi from My Senpai is Annoying, Llenn from SAO Alternative: Gun Gale Online, Misha Necron from The Misfit of Demon King Academy, and the list goes on! #TomoriKusunoki #楠木ともり https://t.co/vkn4DujEd4

Tomori Kusunoki will be voicing the fan-favorite, Makima, in the anime adaptation. She has been featured in Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens as Romin Kirishima, Misfit of Demon King Academy as Misha Necron, Forest of Piano as Emilia Szymanowski, and Aharen-san Wa Hakarenai as Hanako Sato. She has performed the ending theme song for Misfit of Demon King Academy and Assassins Pride.

Shogo Sakata

Sakata will be voicing Aki Hayakawa in the Chainsaw Man series. This voice actor has appeared in numerous anime series, including Fire Force as Karin Sasaki, One Piece as Kazekage, and My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes’ Mission as Leviathan.

Shiori Izawa

Trentin ☀ @Trentinart , honestly super curious to hear what kinds of sounds the lil guy makes too! Might draw Shiori Izawa with Pochita, honestly super curious to hear what kinds of sounds the lil guy makes too! Might draw Shiori Izawa with Pochita 😊, honestly super curious to hear what kinds of sounds the lil guy makes too! https://t.co/86MKMaFCM8

Shiori Izawa will be voicing Denji’s pet devil, Pochita. She has lent her voice to characters like E.M. Pino (Edens Zero), Mary Hughes (Fairy Tail), Mizarisa (Full Dive), Nanachi (Made in Abyss), and Norio “Moka” Kamomebata (Scum’s Wish.) She has also performed theme songs for anime titles like Made In Abyss, Girly Air Force, Nekopara, and Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro.

Karin Takahashi

Karin Takahashi will be voicing Kobeni Higashiyama in the anime adaptation. She has appeared in various anime series, including Dr. Stone as Suika, One Piece as Ikkaku, and Do It Yourself! as Kokoro “Shii” Koki. She has also performed theme songs for anime series like Ace of Diamond, Severing Crime Edge, and Gunma-chan.

Keep up with the latest news and updates on Chainsaw Man anime and manga as 2022 progresses.

