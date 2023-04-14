Dr. Stone Season 3 episode 2: The most desirable butler wakes from their sleep, Minami gets to restart her profession

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 2, titled Desire is Noble, finally introduced Francoise, one of the most-awaited characters in the series. It was a character that fans of the original manga were eager to see in the anime adaptation. With their debut in the third installment, Francois became an overnight sensation among the LGBTQ+ community as the first ambiguous gender character to be featured in the series.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 2 shows that despite being the kid genius with an IQ between 180-220, Senku isn’t skillful at many things, including cooking. Luckily, with some reserved Revival Fluid, the Kingdom of Science gains a new addition to the huge family, whom Ryuusui proclaims to be the most desirable butler and a master chef.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 2 sees Senku re-invent the camera, humanity’s most profound invention of all time

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 2 picked up from where it left off in the previous episode, where Senku and Ryuusui were baffled by their lack of cooking skills. The latter asked the former to provide some revival fluid to awaken a person he knew was unparalleled in cooking food.

Although Senku ran out of fluid and the ingredients to make some, Ryuusui knew that someone in their group possessed a small reserve that they were keeping hidden. The mysterious person turned out to be Minami. After breaking the deal with Minami, Taiju, Yuzuriha, and others headed to where they found Ryuusui’s petrified body.

Finding a person named Francois, as asked by Ryuusui, they poured the Revival Fluid on the petrified body. Taiju and others were baffled by determining Francois’ gender identity. For them, the name appeared to be manly, whereas the person’s appearance was feminine. Despite being startled by waking up after 3700 years, Francois rushed to find the whereabouts of their master.

Elsewhere at the Ishihgami Village, Ryuusui revealed that he didn’t know anything about Francois’ gender, age, race, or nationality. He said that even didn’t intend to learn because their prowess made everything look insignificant. Without wasting any time, Francois began making Stollen, a traditional German Christmas bread, and ordered others to gather the ingredients.

Francois' Stollen, as seen in Dr. Stone season 3 episode 2 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Senku and Ryuusui helped Francois knead the dough but were criticized for not paying attention to the art of kneading. Francoise was impressed by the giant baking oven Senku and his people invented. As the bread was taking too much time, using his “tweaks of science,” Senku sprayed a dash of water at the base of the oven and quickened the process.

While the stollen brought back many memories of the usual fruit cake for the folks of the pre-petrification era, making them extremely emotional with every bite, the new generation was overjoyed with the new recipe.

Dr. Stone Season 3 episode 2: Camera acquired

After learning about the deal through Minami herself on the phone, Senku requested Kiseki’s help with his impeccable craftsmanship. Minami and Kiseki arrived at Isihigami Village on Steam Gorilla 2, making a jaw-dropping entrance. After assigning Kiseki the device's build, Senku and Chrome began creating a mirror.

After mass production of mirrors, Senku announced his other creation, a major part of the device he promised Minami to build. Surprising the latter with his most important invention, the camera, the former assembled the unit and gave it to her, cherishing their deal. Senku created a daguerreotype camera, which was the first publicly available photographic camera.

Senku's A4 pro camera, as seen in Dr. Stone season 3 episode 2 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The device brought back many memories for Minami, making her tearful in front of others due to the happiness of finally being helpful to the Kingdom of Science, using her journalism skills. However, in the blink of an eye, her joy turned to shock after Senku revealed many of the cameras he mass-produced to take aerial shots of the land from above to quickly acquire a map of the surroundings.

Ryuusei wanted the first picture of the stone age to be taken of Senku since he was the first de-petrified human. Francois revealed to Minami that her master wanted everyone to be in the spotlight, and his greed wasn’t tame. Later, Senku posed in different costumes for the first picture, but for him, nothing worked.

Ultimately, he resorted to giving the most epic pose for the first picture, imitating Albert Einstein's iconic pose from his 72nd birthday.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 2 in summation

xHikama @xHikama_ dr stone 3 is LIT dr stone 3 is LIT https://t.co/JmCtROcV9a

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 2 was another epic episode from the installment showing how Senku and his Kingdom of Science acquired two of the greatest inventions of mankind in just one day. Francois, a new addition to the series, has become a pivotal character as they are the only one who retains somewhat of the knowledge of who Ryuusui truly is.

As described by Francois, Ryuusui is not greedy, as he claims, where in actuality, he considers the people the greatest treasure for his glory. Minami finally getting to do what she loves has been the best part of the episode, as up till now, she used to consider herself a liability to others.

Overall, TMS Entertainment did a commendable job once again by perfectly adapting the manga series, leaving no room for critics. With Francois contributing to the Kingdom of Science with her mouth-watering recipes, it is for sure that Senku, Ryuusui, and others will acquire their goals faster.

Poll : 0 votes