10 popular anime foods that fans want to try once their life

Anime foods have always been an integral part of every anime. The anime universe has featured a plethora of delicious dishes over time and that too with breathtaking presentations that hypnotize the viewers. The characters behind these dishes have not only won the hearts of their fans with their exceptional culinary skills but also proved that no one can deliver the level of effort in cooking besides them.

Production houses often go a little overboard with the details of these dishes to make them look almost surreal. Fortunately, most of these anime foods exist in the real world, while others are simply products of inspiration. This article will list the 10 popular anime foods that fans want to savor in real life.

From Chocolate Parfaits to Cookie Cream Puffs, 10 delicious anime foods in the anime universe

1) Chocolate Parfait

Gintoki's Chocolate Parfait (Image via Sportskeeda)

Parfait has been one of the most featured anime foods that has been showcased in different shapes and textures. Originating in France, parfait is the oldest known recipe in the patisserie world, dating back to 1894. It soon became one of the most popular desserts enjoyed in Japan. However, the Japanese version is based on the American parfait that came into existence in the 1800s.

Gintama’s protagonist, Gintoki, who has a sweet tooth, reveals an insatiable love for chocolate parfaits. Though he has been warned several times by doctors that he has an imminent risk of getting diabetes, nothing has ever stopped him from grabbing another glass of chocolate parfait.

Gintoki’s chocolate parfait is comprised of a classic custard-like chocolate puree, with several toppings like chocolate wafer, two chocolate pocky sticks, whipped cream, chocolate cookies, and an orange wedge.

2) Chicken Egg Tempura Don

Soma Yukihara's Chicken Egg Tempura Don (Image via J.C.Staff)

Chicken Egg Tempura Don is a type of Donburi dish made by the protagonist of Food Wars, Soma Yukihara. Though the ingredients used in this dish were stated to be of low grade, it has been said that no other grade ingredient can produce the flavor this dish can create. Soma’s Chicken Egg Tempura Don is inspired by a Tentamadon Donburi.

The traditional Tentamadon Donburi consists of tempura that is simmered with beaten egg and topped on rice. However, Soma’s Chicken Egg Tempura Don is vastly different. Soma deep-fries a frozen on-sale chicken egg in tempura batter to produce a soft-boiled tempura egg over rice.

He further uses Yukihira Diner's Umami-Packed Sweet & Salty Sauce Blend, comprising soy sauce, mirin, and bonito dashi stock. Placing everything on the rice, Soma garnishes the dish with fried perilla leaves. Chicken Egg Tempura Don from Food Wars has every right to be on this list of popular anime foods.

3) Ichiraku Ramen

Ichiraku Ramen's Ramen as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ichiraku Ramen is the most iconic anime food from the Naruto franchise. It is the favorite dish of the protagonist of the series who won’t leave the establishment until he feasts on over a dozen bowls of ramen. It has often been touted that the creation of Ichiraku Ramen in Naruto comes from a real-life ramen establishment called Ichiraku Ramen in Fukuoka, Japan.

Masashi Kishimoto, who went to the Kyushu Sangyo Daigaku University in Fukuoka always visited Ichiraku Ramen, and the taste is what inspired him to create the dish. In Naruto, Ichiraku Ramen is run by Teuchi and his daughter, Ayame. Ichiraku Ramen is based on Sapporo-style ramen in which the noodles that are drenched in miso broth are medium thick as well as crinkled.

The toppings are chashu (braised pork), menma (salt-preserved bamboo shoots), seaweed, moyashi (bean sprouts), tamago (marinated eggs), and kamaboko/narutomaki (steamed fish with a pink spiral design).

4) Super Yellow Okumura Rin Special

Super Yellow Okumura Rin Special (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Super Yellow Okumura Rin Special is a long-named delicious anime food from Blue Exorcist. Super Yellow Okumura Rin Special is simply an Omurice, a popular Japanese dish comprising an omelet, fried rice, and fried scrambled eggs, usually topped with ketchup. Omurice is very common in Japanese households, where children, in particular, enjoy it for breakfast.

By the name itself, it is clear that the person behind the creation of Super Yellow Okumura Rin Special is none other than the main protagonist of Blue Exorcist. Rin uses shrimp and lots of vegetables in his stirred fried rice: onion rings, beans, carrots, and corn kernels. Finally, he places a fluffy omelet on top and gently pours a homemade tomato sauce.

5) Dora Cake/Dorayaki

Dorayaki’s popularity skyrocketed around the world after it got featured on a continuum in Fujiko F. Fujio’s Doraemon as Dora Cake. As dorayaki was shown to be the most enjoyable delicacy by the titular character of the anime, not only kids but adults too from around the world became intrigued by it. Though Dorayaki looks similar to Anpan, both of them have a lot of differences excluding the adzuki bean paste.

Dorayaki originated during the Edo Period (1603–1867) in Japan. During that time, the original form consisted of only one layer. However, later in 1914, the form was changed to two pancakes with bean jam paste in the middle by Usagiya in the Ueno district of Tokyo. Dorayaki is touted to be higher in fat than Anpan.

6) Katsudon

Katsudon as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

Katsudon is an anime food that has been featured a lot in My Hero Academia, as the favorite dish of the protagonist of the series, Izuku ‘Deku’ Midoriya. Deku has an insuppressible appetite for Katsudon, and apart from drooling, his expressions also get weird when he lays his eyes on the dish, making people beside him a little startled. The anime food looked so surreal that some MHA fans started creating their own version of Katsudon.

Katsudon is a bowl of rice topped with a deep-fried breaded pork cutlet, egg, vegetables, and seasonings. In Japan, it has become a tradition that students eat Katsudon as good luck the night before appearing for a major test or school entrance exam. The reason behind this tradition is based on the meaning of the first four letters of the dish, Katsu, which literally translates to “win.”

7) Nikuman

Shoyo Hinata holding a Nikuman (Image via Production I.G)

The protagonist of Haikyuu!!, Shoyo Hinata, loves two things the most in his life: the first is playing volleyball and the second is feasting on dozens of Nikuman, a dish very popular in Japan. Nikuman originated in China, where it is called baozi or simply bao. The fillings inside Nikuman consist of cabbage, scallions, shiitake mushrooms, and ground pork cooked together with the essential spices.

The mixture is filled inside the dough that is then shaped into a dumpling before being placed in a steamer. Nikuman has varied versions throughout the world, with different names, shapes, textures, and flavors. Nikuman is one of the fluffiest looking anime foods.

8) Kofta Kebab Burger

Kofta Kebab Burger is an anime food that came into existence with the Food Wars. The dish was invented by Hisako Arato during the 43rd Annual Tōtsuki Autumn Election's Main Tournament: Quarterfinals. Instead of a bun, Hisako uses pita bread with the intention that the juices of the burger spill out into the mouth without getting absorbed by the bread to make it soggy.

The dish is made by using köfta as a patty and combining beef, lamb, and parsley with lots of spices, thereby giving it a Turkish meatball flavor. Hisako adds his homemade yogurt sauce to balance the flavors and, lastly, serves achaar onions as secret condiments. Kofta Kebab Burger is an iconic anime dish that has driven fans to summon the chefs within themselves.

9) Chocolate Curry Bun

Chocolate Curry Bun (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Chocolate Curry Bun is another renowned anime food that exists in the anime Black Butler. Chocolate Curry Bun is touted to be inspired by a popular Japanese food called curry bread, which is usually found in bakeries and convenience stores in Japan. Black Butler’s Chocolate Curry Bun is prepared in the same way as curry bread, but with the addition of chocolate and cocoa powder.

Sebastian Michaelis, who enjoys Chocolate Curry Bun, made fans of Black Butler around the world try the dish by cooking it themselves. Though the actual recipe remains a mystery, fans have come up with their own version of the Chocolate Curry Bun.

10) Cookie Cream Puffs

Cookie Cream Puffs from Amanchu! looked surreal enough to make anime enthusiasts believe that this spectacular anime food is non-existent. However, later, fans discovered that this delicacy is inspired by a French dessert called chou à la crème or profiterole. The dessert is said to have been invented by the head chef to the court of Catherine de' Medici around 1547 to 1559.

In traditional cream puffs, choux pastry is used as a dough with fillings of whipped cream, custard, pastry cream, or ice cream. However, in Amanchu’s Cookie Cream, cookie crust also gets added to give the dessert a crispy texture. Cookie Cream Puff's animated oozing custard made it one of the most loved anime foods.

Edited by Susrita Das