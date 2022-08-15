10 anime characters who can outcook Sanji from One Piece

Anime fans know that few characters are as good as One Piece’s Sanji when it comes to cooking. Besides being an amazing fighter, the blond pirate also has an extensive history of working as a chef, which has given him the necessary skills to create some of the most delicious dishes in the world.

However, he is not the only top chef the anime world has to offer. In a food competition, plenty of others could prove their skills are superior to Sanji’s. Therefore, in this list, we will talk about 10 anime characters who could beat Sanji from One Piece in the kitchen.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion.

Brock and 9 other anime characters who could surpass One Piece’s Sanji’s cooking skills

1) Sebastian Michaelis

Sebastian would make a great One Piece character (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Having a loyal demon to follow your every command must be amazing, especially when he is one of the best chefs in existence. Sebastian, from Black Butler, may not have been the most splendid cook when the series began, but through strenuous training, he became one of the best.

Each of Sebastian’s meals are prepared with only the finest ingredients in order to preserve the immaculate taste in his cooking. Sanji has proven to be an amazing chef in One Piece, but it would be hard for him to beat Sebastian’s hellish cooking.

2) Tonio Trussardi

Tonio as seen in the show (Image via David Production)

Characters in One Piece’s world know that when they are feeling down, one of Sanji’s dishes can always pick them back up. In that sense, he seems to have the same ability to heal the soul as Tonio from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. But in the latter's case, he can also physically heal people with his cooking.

Thanks to his stand, Pearl Jam, he can create meals that have the power to cure any illness. He just needs to know what illness his clients want to be healed from and acquire the necessary ingredients to cure them.

3) Kotori Iida

Kotori loves teaching others (Image via Gido Amagakure/Kondasha, Sweetness and Lighting)

One Piece showed us that Sanji’s love for cooking comes from a place of necessity. He learned how to cook in order to never starve again. Some other anime characters like Kotori, from Sweetness and Lighting, learned how to cook because of less serious situations.

Kotori had to learn how to cook because her parents were divorcing, and she wanted to be self-sufficient when they were no longer together. In the end, she became a fantastic chef, who even imparted her knowledge to the people closest to her.

4) Teuchi Ichiraku

Someone with a love for ramen as ginormous as Naruto's would only eat the best of the best. That is why everyone in Konoha knows that there is no better ramen in the Shinobi World than Ichiraku’s. Naruto loves eating there, constantly praising Teuchi and Ayame for their skills as he eats.

Every Naruto fan has felt the desire to taste some of Ichiraku’s acclaimed ramen at some point in their life. Their ramen looks so good, even Boruto and the newest generation of Shinobi’s loves it. Surely, Teuchi could give Sanji a run for his money if he ever appeared in One Piece’s world.

5) Brock

Brock and his infamous "Jelly donuts" (Image via OLM Incorporated)

When your parents disappear from your and your siblings’ lives, you end up learning a thing or two about cooking. Due to this, Brock could be considered the best chef in all of Pokemon, since he has made dishes that have enchanted the pallets of various characters.

Whether it is a human or a Pokemon, eating Brock’s meals can be a great joy. It is hard to tell who would win between One Piece’s Sanji or Brock, but we can be sure that the judges of the competition would love to eat their food.

6) Kirio Hikifune

Truett @TheTruettKueck @the_funhilde Kirio Hikifune from Bleach. Her sword is a giant spoon. @the_funhilde Kirio Hikifune from Bleach. Her sword is a giant spoon. https://t.co/R5VgiLJKYX

For Hikifune, controlling food is equal to controlling a person's life, a belief that is present in each and every one of her abilities. Hikifune’s love of food is only outmatched by her desire to cook delicious meals for others.

Just a spoonful of one of her dishes is enough to increase the physical and spiritual power of those who are eating it. Besides giving a boost in power, her meals are also some of the most delicious cuisines that the Bleach characters have tried. If she were to ever appear in One Piece, Sanji would have a hard time competing to be the best chef in existence.

7) Soma Yukihira

Soma as seen in the show (Image via J.C. Staff)

Making a your love interest eat your meals only to be showered with high praises must mean you are one of the best chefs in the world. Thankfully, Food Wars!'s Soma can accomplish this and so much more, thanks to his proficiency in the kitchen.

Having cooked since he was a child, Soma is familiar with every kind of recipe you can think of. A bite from his food is said to give people a feeling of ecstasy and pure bliss. There is little Sanji could do against Soma’s cooking.

8) Ryuuji Takasu

Ryuuji loves cooking for Taiga (Image via J.C. Staff)

Ryuuji may not be a world-class chef or cook as a professional, but you can be certain he puts all of his heart into his meals. In Toradora, every character who has tasted his food has told Ryuuji how amazing of a cook he is.

He is extremely meticulous when it comes to cooking, as he likes every utensil he uses to be perfectly clean before starting with a dish. If Sanji someday escapes from One Piece and ends up in Toradora, he and Ryuuji will have a food battle for ages.

9) Shirou Emiya

Shirou as seen in the show (Image via Studio Ufotable)

You would not expect a character from a series as action-packed as Fate/Stay Night to be so skilled in cooking. And yet, Shirou is here to prove that even the best fighters can also be excellent chefs. For Shirou, cooking should always be done with the intention of creating the perfect meal.

Because of this, he always tries to use the exact ingredients specified for a meal, as well as use top-of-the-line equipment while cooking. Out of all the characters on this list, Shirou is the only one that could challenge One Piece’s Sanji, as he becomes extremely competitive in presence of other chefs.

10) Komatsu

Komatsu as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

Some people will tell you that cooking should be an experience. You need to connect spiritually with your ingredients to know how to make use of them best. Komatsu, from Toriko, followed this advice too literally, seeing as he has the ability to listen to the voices of the ingredients he is cooking with.

Thanks to this, he always knows what will work best for certain meals and makes changes to his entire recipe within seconds. Moreover, his meals can also increase the physical capabilities of those who eat them. The characters from One Piece would be unstoppable if they ever tried a dish created by both Sanji and Komatsu.

Final thoughts

One Piece fans know that if they end up inside the series’ universe, Sanji would be the person they would rely on for delicious food. Nonetheless, he is far from being the only competent chef among the countless anime characters in existence.

Many other brilliant chefs can deliver the same tasty and refined dishes that someone like Sanji can create, maybe even doing better. It is impossible for us to completely understand the mouthwatering foods these chefs can create if they were real, but we can always wish we could.

