What does Naruto say before eating his ramen? Explained

Naruto is arguably one of the most successful shonen manga and anime series of all time. The series garnered attention from fans all over the world when it released the anime adaptation. The main protagonist, Naruto Uzumaki, might seem a bit odd in the beginning, but he is a unique character nevertheless. He loved the idea of becoming a shinobi who was strong enough to become the Hokage, which he eventually achieved in the future.

Another thing that he absolutely loves is - ramen. This Japanese dish consists of broth, noodles, meat, eggs and other condiments. Ever since he was young, he always went to Ichiraku to eat ramen. However, fans noticed that he always said something before he ate his food. Let’s take a look at what he says and the meaning behind that phrase.

Disclaimer: All external media belongs to their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

What does Naruto say before he eats, and what does it mean?

Anytime Naruto is about to eat, he says “Itadakimasu,” which is a Japanese phrase meaning “thank you for the food.” According to sources, the literal meaning of that phrase roughly stands for someone who humbly receives the plant and animals’ lives in order to sustain their own. The word “Itadakimasu” is derived from a verb, “Itadaku," which means to receive or to consume/ eat. People believe that the origination of this custom began when people received offerings from a Buddhist altar, or a gift from somebody of a higher rank.

Another phrase that many Naruto characters have said out loud is “Gochusousamadeshita” after eating their food. In one of the episodes, characters were in a ramen eating contest and this was the phrase that was uttered by Yamato and Hinata. When we look at the middle kanji for the expression (ご馳走様), it means 'feast'. However, upon splitting the kanji into two parts (馳 and 走), it refers to 'running'. A long time ago, people had to run around a lot for food and this is a guest’s way of appreciating all the painstaking efforts taken to make the food.

Usually, people say this after taking their last bite of the food item. This goes on to show that they are thanking the person or people involved in making the meal. The main difference is that “Itadakimasu” is said before eating a meal, while “Gochusousama” is said right after one completes a meal.

More about Naruto and his love for ramen

Having one of the saddest backstories in the series, he did not really get to spend time with his parents. He was under the Third Hokage’s care, but that did not seem to help him much. Despite the villagers' ostracization, his wish was to become the Hokage of Konoha sometime later in the future, which he eventually fulfills. Those around him can rarely match his unwavering will and tenacity. His love for ramen knows no bounds. Moreover, he has a very special relationship with the owner of Ichiraku Ramen, Teuchi.

Taking pity on him, Teuchi was extremely generous to Naruto since he was not taken care of that well. He even offered him ramen for free on multiple occasions. Teuchi was like a father figure to the young shinobi. His love for ramen and his relationship with Teuchi is so wholesome that fans get to enjoy their interaction even later in the manga and anime.

