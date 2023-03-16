Dr. Stone season 3 episode 1 release date, countdown, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Dr. Stone season 3 NEW WORLD, the most awaited sci-fi adventure anime series by Riichiro Inagaki, is finally returning to resume the adventures of Senku and his Kingdom of Science.

The news regarding the series' debut came a little early through some unknown sources and went viral. However, the anime eventually confirmed the news by releasing an official trailer.

Besides glancing at the series' recurring characters, the trailer revealed two new additions who played a pivotal role in the original manga’s Age of Exploration Arc and Treasure Island Arc, two affiliated arcs in the Source of Petrification Saga.

At the moment, the cast behind the new characters has not been revealed. However, as the premiere of Dr. Stone season 3 draws near, fans can expect the series to disclose additional details soon, including the ending theme song.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 1 will see the Kingdom of Science revive the “Top Chef”

Release date, countdown (in JST), and streaming platform

Dr. Stone season 3: NEW WORLD episode 1 will air on April 6, 2023, at 10.30 pm JST on TOKYO MX and KBS Kyoto. The episode will also run later on other Japanese syndications, including Sun TV, BS11, and TV Aichi. As already announced, the series' third installment will be a split-cour production.

Crunchyroll, the popular anime streaming service that includes both the previous seasons and the special episode in its massive library, will simulcast Dr. Stone season 3 exclusively. Fans can watch episode 1 on Crunchyroll for free. However, the free version comes with several pesky ads.

To enjoy the return of the sequel without ad interruptions, viewers can switch to Crunchyroll's paid version by subscribing to ad-free plans like Fan ($7.99/month) and Mega Fan ($9.99/mo). New subscribers will be eligible for a 14-day free trial.

The release timings are listed below, along with their corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, April 6, 6:30 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, April 6, 8:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, April 6, 9:30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Saturday, April 6, 1:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, April 6, 8 pm

Central European Time: Saturday, April 6, 1.30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, April 6, 11 pm

Philippines time: Saturday, April 6, 9:30 pm

Brazil Time: April 6, 10:30 am

What to expect from Dr. Stone season 3 episode 1

As the special episode, Dr. Stone: Ryuusui, was canon to the original storyline, the sequel will continue from where it left off in the previous installment. Dr. Stone season 3 episode 1 will pick up from chapter 90, “NEW WORLD MAP,” of the original manga series. The premiere will see Senku, Chrome, and Ryuusui’s arrival at Ishigami village on their new invention, the hot air balloon.

Dayan 🌙 | @imallsimp4u



Ryusui and Francois are coming to the Kingdom of Science Dr Stone season 3 has been announced and you know what is that mean??Ryusui and Francois are coming to the Kingdom of Science Dr Stone season 3 has been announced and you know what is that mean??Ryusui and Francois are coming to the Kingdom of Science 👀❤️ https://t.co/bpLgnbjnp8

As it will be Ryuusui’s first time after de-petrification to see a huge community, he will be surprised to see the endeavors of Senku’s Kingdom of Science. Although the group will eventually face a food shortage, the real issue will be needing a cook to look after the Ishigami village's nourishment.

With the help of Senku, Ryuusui will revive his butler, Francois, who is an amazing chef. Being a trained cook, Francois will use her culinary skills to amaze the people of Ishigami village with her unique and mouth-watering dishes.

