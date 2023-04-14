Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku English dub cast revealed

With Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku set to release its third episode this Saturday, April 15, 2023, Crunchyroll has announced that it will begin streaming the anime's English dub version on the same day. The streaming service also revealed the English dub cast members.

Yuji Kaku's Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku follows the story of Gabimaru the Hollow, a man sentenced to death after his comrades betrayed him. He was then given an opportunity to become free if he were to go on an expedition to Shinsenkyo and acquire the elixir of life.

Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku releases English dub, and cast members

On Thursday, April 13, Crunchyroll announced that it will begin streaming Hell's Paradise's English dub version on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 4.30 pm EDT. The anime will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The English dub cast includes Alejandro Saab and Marisa Duran as Gabimaru the Hollow and Sagiri Yamada Asaemon, respectively. Alejandro Saab has previously voiced Mirai Kakehashi in Platinum End and Einar in Vinland Saga. Meanwhile, Marisa Duran previously voiced Hana Ichijou in Ao Ashi and Eiko Kawasegawa in Bokutachi no Remake.

Nazeeh Tarsha will be voicing Choube Aza, while Matt Shipman will be voicing Touma Yamada Asaemon. Nazeeh Tarsha has previously voiced Souji in Revenger and Jou Kazama in Shoot! Goal to the Future. Meanwhile, Matt Shipman has previously voiced Rin Itoshi in Blue Lock and Chrome in Dr. Stone.

Jill Harris will be voicing Yuzuriha, while Reagan Murdock will be voicing Shion Yamada Asaaemon. Jill Harris has previously voiced Nino Nakano in The Quintessential Quintuplets and Sayu Ogiwara in Hige wo Soru. Soshite Joshikousei wo Hirou. Meanwhile, Reagan Murdock has previously voiced Aki Hayakawa in Chainsaw Man and Lenny in Takt Op. Destiny.

Lastly, Ben Balmaceda, Cassie Ewulu, and Jordan Dash Cruz will be voicing Tenza Yamada Asaemon, Nurugai, and Senta Yamada Asaemon.

Ben Balmaceda has previously voiced Saber in Fate/strange Fake: Whispers of Dawn and Neku Sakuraba in Subarashiki Kono Sekai The Animation. Cassie Ewulu has previously voiced Akira in Kemono Jigen and Gabriel in Mahoutsukai no Yome: Nishi no Shounen to Seiran no Kishi.

Jordan Dash Cruz has previously voiced Aoshi Tokimitsu in Blue Lock and Leon Fou Bartfort in Otome Game Sekai wa Mob ni Kibishii Sekai desu.

Mike McFarland is directing the English dub, Victor Acosta is the ADR engineer, and Katelyn Barr is writing the script in English.

The anime will also get dubs in French, German, Latin American Spanish, Castilian Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and Italian.

