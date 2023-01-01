Fate/strange Fake- Whispers of Dawn- special anime releases new trailer

As part of Fate Project New Year's Eve Special, A-1 Pictures released a new trailer with additional information for Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn special anime, announcing a summer 2023 release for the same.

While the special anime was previously announced for a December 31, 2023 release, it was delayed due to some production issues. But recently, the studio released a new trailer, featuring a four-minute clip and a new PV.

Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- TV special anime will adapt the Fate light novel by Ryōgo Narita

Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- TV special anime is set to be released in summer 2023. It was announced through a special video released by A-1 Pictures, which also released details about the additional cast and staff members, and theme song artist.

The special anime is set to adapt the Fate light novel written by Ryōgo Narita and illustrated by Morii Shizuki. It will detail the incident surrounding a fake Holy Grail War, which will be onset by a mysterious group from the US, who will copy the data from Fuyuki's Grail War and plan their own ritual.

As the ritual will only be partially successful, many things are set to be different, including the definition of "hero" getting skewed. This will lead to several unusual Servants being summoned.

As for the special video itself, it treated viewers with the summoning of the fan-favorite Heroic Spirit Gilgamesh and moments from after his summoning. As for the new PV part, the video gave fans glimpses of the showdown between Gilgamesh and Enkidu.

Additional cast and staff members

The newly announced cast members include:

Sumire Morohoshi as Tiné Chelc

Aoi Koga as Tsubaki Kuruoka

Wataru Hatano as Orlando Reeve

Showtaro Morikubo as Caster

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Flat Escardos

Kenyuu Horiuchi as Berserker

Tatsumaru Tachibana as Jester Karture

Lynn as Assassin

Maaya Uchida as Francesca Prelati

Junya Enoki as Faldeus Dioland

Shunsuke Sakuya as Langal

Daisuke Namikawa as Lord El-Melloi Ⅱ

The previously announced cast members include:

Kana Hanazawa and Anjali Kunapaneni as Ayaka Sajyō

Yūki Ono and Ben Balmaceda as Saber

Tomokazu Seki and David Vincent as Archer

Yū Kobayashi and Marin Miller as Lancer

The newly announced staff members include:

Art Directors: Yūsuke Takeda, Kentarō Ōnuki

Color Key Artists: Takahiro Mogi, Hitoki Takeda, Nanako Okazaki

CG Director: Tatsuya Sano

Compositing Director of Photography: Yohei Miyawaki

Editing: Yūji Kondō (REAL-T)

Sound Director: Masanori Tsuchiya

Sound Effects: Yasumasa Koyama

Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- announces theme song

As part of the new information released, Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- announced the theme song for the anime to be FAKEit by SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]: Laco.

Sawano Hiroyuki and Laco first collaborated on the album KABANERI OF THE IRON FORTRESS COMPLETE SOUNDTRACK for the TV anime Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress.

