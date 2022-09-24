Fate/strange Fake - Whispers of Dawn spinoff announced to receive a TV anime special at Aniplex Online Fest 2022

Fans of the Fate franchise were surprised by the unanticipated news of Ryohgo Narita’s Fate/strange Fake - Whispers of Dawn spinoff being adapted into a TV anime special with a teaser at Aniplex Online Fest 2022. The special is announced to air on December 31, 2022, during the annual Fate’s New Year TV Special.

Apart from announcing the release date, the teaser of Fate/strange Fake - Whispers of Dawn unveiled the staff members behind the spinoff and the voice actors who will be playing an essential role. Continue reading the article to learn everything about the upcoming Fate/strange Fake - Whispers of Dawn special.

Fate/strange Fake - Whispers of Dawn teaser reveals both dubbed and subbed versions are in the works

Aniplex of America has licensed the special, and it will oversee the English dub and sub, which will be released simultaneously. Fate/strange Fake spinoff was originally titled Fake/States Night and was placed on Narita's homepage on April 1, 2008.

The spinoff started as an April fool’s prank by Narita. However, the story was rereleased with the title Fate/strange Fake as a novel in the magazine TYPE-MOON Ace Vol. 2 in 2009. Later in 2015, the spinoff got adapted into a light novel series, published under the Dengeki Bunko label of ASCII MediaWorks.

Here’s how The Type-Moon wiki describes the story as:

Fate/strange Fake takes place around 2009. The plot centers around a Grail War faultily copied from the Third Holy Grail War in Fuyuki. After the end of the third Grail War, an organization from the United States that has magi separate from the London-based Mage Association members took data from Fuyuki’s Grail War and planned their own ritual.

It further continues:

Seventy years later, they used the city of Snowfield as the Sacred Land for their own Grail War. They were unable to successfully copy every aspect of the ritual, which led to it acting only as an imitation that has lost the Saber class and allowed for the summoning of strange Servants due to the definition of “hero” being blurred.

Fate/strange Fake - Whispers of Dawn cast

Here is a list of Japanese and English voice casts for the special:

Kana Hanazawa/Anjali Kunapaneni - Ayaka Sajyō

Yūki Ono/Ben Balmaceda - Saber

Tomokazu Seki/David Vincent - Archer

Yū Kobayashi/Marin Miller - Lancer

Fate/strange Fake - Whispers of Dawn staff

As per the official news, the series is set to have Shun Enokido and Takahito Sakazume as its directors. While the screenplay will be handled by Daisuke Ohigashi, Shizuki Morii will be the illustrator of the show. At the same time, Yūkei Yamada and Hiroyuki Sawano will serve as the anime's character designer and music composer, respectively. Furthermore, the series will be produced by Souta Furuhashi, and A-1 Pictures will take responsibility for the entire project as the animation studio.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far