7 Best Blue Lock team-ups, ranked

While Blue Lock does focus on a player's individual growth in hopes of becoming the best striker in the world, the manga series has had the players team up with each other on several occasions. These team-ups helped the players grow as each of them came to realize how they could assert themselves in a team.

Although each of the Blue Lock candidates was placed in a team in the first selection, this listicle will only focus on the teams that were formed starting from the second selection. With several new team-ups in the second and third selections, here are the top seven team-ups from the series.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions and contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Top 6 team-ups in the Blue Lock manga apart from Rin, Bachira, Aryu, and Tokimitsu

7) Nagi, Isagi, and Bachira

Bachira, Isagi, and Nagi as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Nagi, Isagi, and Bachira were the first team-up fans got to see in the manga, given that they formed their team quite early during the second selection. While the team had a lot of potential, it immediately crumbled when they faced the top three players from the first selection.

While Nagi and Bachira excelled in their plays, Isagi was left alone trying to understand how he could dominate against the number one striker Rin Itoshi.

6) Karasu, Otoya, Chigiri, Shiguma, and Saramadara

Karasu Tabito as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

The team consisting of Karasu, Otoya, Chigiri, Shiguma, and Saramadara faced Isagi's team during the third selection. While they did play well, their team heavily relied on Karasu and Otoya's skills to compete against the likes of Rin and Ryusei.

Only in the latter stages of the match was Chigiri able to assert himself by providing an assistance to Otoya Eita.

5) Reo, Chigiri, and Kunigami

Kunigami, Reo, and Chigiri as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Reo, Chigiri, and Kunigami's team in the second selection seemed to be one of the most balanced team-ups in Blue Lock. While Chigiri and Kunigami were to make their attacks using their weapons of speed and shooting, Reo was to stay back and act as an anchor for the team.

A good understanding between the three players helped them create a rational game plan.

4) Rin, Ryusei, Aryu, Igaguri, and Ishikari

Rin Itoshi as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Rin, Ryusei, Aryu, Igaguri, and Ishikari's team during the second selection happened to be one of the dominant teams during the third selection.

While Rin and Ryusei played vital roles in scoring the goals, Aryu and Ishikari helped win aerial battles. Meanwhile, Igaguri attempted to make himself useful to the top two strikers by running into available spaces.

3) Rin, Ryusei, Isagi, Hiori, and Nanase

Ryusei Shidou as seen in Blue Lock (Image via 8bit)

While Rin, Ryusei, Isagi, Hiori, and Nanase's team-up during the third selection were dominant, it only seemed that way due to the proficiency shown by the top two strikers, Rin and Ryusei.

Although they played acoording to their wishes, Isagi, Hiori, and Nanase had to struggle to assert themselves to the match.

2) Rin, Aryu, Tokimitsu, and Bachira

Rin, Aryu, and Tokimitsu as seen in Blue Lock (Image via 8bit)

Rin, Aryu, Tokimitsu, and Bachira's team in the second selection of Blue Lock seemed to be the deadliest team-up at the time.

While Rin, Aryu, and Tokimitsu were to dominate the attack, Bachira was to play them the passes, becoming the anchor. However, the reason this team fell short of first place was that during the match, it almost seemed like Rin was doing all the heavy lifting for the team while his teammates acted as mere subordinates.

1) Nagi, Isagi, Barou, and Chigiri

Barou, Isagi, Nagi, and Chigiri as seen in Blue Lock (Image via 8bit)

Nagi, Isagi, Barou, and Chigiri's team-up during the Second Selection arc was not just the most exciting but also the most complimenting one.

While one could argue that Isagi was the mastermind behind the team, each of the players managed to shock Isagi himself and played a significant role in the team. Moreover, each of them made use of their skills to score their own goals.

These were the picks for the top seven Blue Lock team-ups. While there were other teams as well, these seven seemed ideal when focusing on the teamwork and effectiveness aspects.

