Every Blue Lock Arc, ranked least to most dramatic

With the hype over Blue Lock increasing with every passing day, fans are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming season. While the first season did only have 24 episodes, it managed to cover over four arcs from the manga, setting up the next season in the end. That being said, let's take a look at how the Blue Lock arcs rank against each other in terms of the drama the plot raised.

Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura's Blue Lock follows the story of Yoichi Isagi, who got invited to be part of JFU's Blue Lock project. It is an attempt made by Anri Teieri and Ego Jinpachi to get Japan to win the World Cup by creating the most egoistical striker in the world from a group of 300 strikers.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga and reflects the author's opinion.

Blue Lock Arcs ranked as per their plot drama

7) World's Best Arc

Julian Loki as seen in the Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)

The World's Best Arc is quite easily the most boring arc in the series given that there were no real consequences for any events that took place in the arc. Regardless of the results of the match between the Blue Lock teams and the World's Best team, all seven teams were set to qualify for the next round.

The only impact the arc made was that Rin Itoshi and Ryusei Shidou got ranked first and second due to their goals against the World's Best. However, one could agree that their ranks might have remained the same, irrespective of their goals.

6) Introduction Arc

Ego Jinpachi explaining the project (Image via 8bit)

While the Introduction Arc was vital to the entire series and is quite dramatic given the consequences of one's actions, the size of the arc was too short to rank any higher.

The Introduction Arc saw 300 high school strikers arrive at the Blue Lock Project as Ego Jinpachi explained how he planned to change Japan's football. This arc saw Isagi showing his first signs of ego, following which he became friends with his Team Z teammate Meguru Bachira.

5) Third Selection Arc

Isagi as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

After announcing the match between Blue Lock XI and Japan's U-20, Ego Jinpachi was left with the tough task of creating a starting lineup from the 35 available strikers he had at his disposal. So, he made a tournament to see which players were compatible with the top six players from the project.

While the third selection round itself wasn't that exciting, the end of the arc was quite exhilarating as fans got to learn the starting lineup for the match against Japan's U-20 team.

4) First Selection Arc

Chigiri as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

The First Selection Arc was when the series first provided the candidates to plan out a way to rank higher in the project. The remaining 275 candidates were divided into 25 teams across five sectors. These teams were to play in a five-team round-robin tournament, as the top two teams and the top scorers would qualify for the next selection.

From the very onset, the manga managed to keep the plot dramatic as each goal, encounter, and match left a long-lasting impression on fans.

3) Neo Egoist League Arc

Meguru Bachira as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Neo Egoist League Arc is currently ongoing in the manga as all project candidates along with the Japan U-20 team members were allowed to join one of the five U-20 teams from the top five leagues around the world. The top players from this selection will get picked as part of Japan's U-20 squad for the World Cup.

With each player having gone to a new setting, along with a new mentor, new rivalries and encounters have actively kept the arc on a high.

2) Second Selection Arc

Rin Itoshi as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Fans of the franchise often keep the Second Selection Arc on a pedestal, given that the concept of stealing teammates from the teams you defeat is quite dramatic. Friends can instantly become future opponents as a defeat could entirely spoil your team's balance.

This is the first arc where fans got to witness Isagi show his true egoism, all while developing a rivalry with Rin Itoshi.

1) U-20 Arc

Sar Itoshi as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

The U-20 Arc saw Blue Lock XI face the Japan U-20 in a National Representative match. The match was too important as the winners of the match were to be given secure control of the Japan National team and thus providing a good chance for the project's candidates to appear in the same.

This arc saw Sae Itoshi and Ryusei Shidou play for Japan U-20 as they together changed the entire playing field for Blue Lock XI.

