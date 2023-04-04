Blue Lock chapter 213: Team Z reunion inspires Isagi to hone his secondary weapon

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 213, fans got to learn how Isagi was inspired to acquire his new skill. While Isagi previously only had a few assists in the Neo Egoist League, he has finally scored his first goal. While fans must have wanted more action from the manga, it gave the readers a backstory of what happened between Isagi and Kunigami.

The previous chapter saw Isagi and Kurona going past the Ubers team by passing the ball between themselves. While several players tried to stop them, the duo managed to get past the Ubers' defense when Ness attempted to stop Isagi. However, Isagi was unfazed by Ness's presence as he used his left foot to score the goal.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 213: Team Z's egoist four reunite

Kunigami as seen in Blue Lock chapter 213 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 213, titled E-4 (Egoist Four), opened with Isagi having scored his first goal in the Neo Egoist League. Fans, teammates, and opponents were all shocked after seeing Isagi's goal, given that he scored with his weak foot. Ness could not believe how much Isagi had changed within a few days.

The chapter then focused on the events that took place five days ago. After witnessing Igaguri's malicia, Isagi went to Kunigami for help. Isagi realized that the flaw with his weapon was that he could only shoot with his right foot. As Kunigami went through Wildcard training to imitate Noel Noa, Isagi wanted to learn to be ambidextrous from Kunigami.

Bachira as seen in Blue Lock chapter 213 (Image via Kodansha)

However, Kunigami instantly rejected Isagi's request as it would ruin his style. The only reason Kunigami was able to become ambidextrous was due to his body type. If Isagi tried to do the same, bulking up in the incorrect areas could cause him to lose his balance. As Kunigami walked away, Isagi realized that he was warning him so that he does not destroy himself.

Isagi was running after Kunigami when Chigiri appeared out of nowhere. He had come to the Germany stratum to visit Kunigami. He thought of Kunigami as a rival and wanted him to keep an eye on his growth as he did the same.

Kunigami and Bachira as seen in Blue Lock chapter 213 (Image via Kodansha)

Just then, Bachira arrived at the location as well. He had come to meet Kunigami and Isagi as he was impressed by their new skills and ego, following which he asked Kunigami to train with him. After hearing Bachira praise them, Isagi realized that none of them had changed drastically but made minor changes to themselves that helped them excel.

The four players then started a 2-on-2 match, which helped Isagi realize that he did not need to become two-footed. Instead, he should polish his primary weapon direct shoot, while training his secondary weapon lefty shoot.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 213

Egoist Four as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 213 showed fans how Isagi evolved so much in such a short time span. While fans were previously bewildered as to what Isagi was planning to do after watching Igaguri's malicia, chapter 213 made it clear that Isagi was much more focused on the fact that his opponents could target his right-footedness.

