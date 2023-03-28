Blue Lock chapter 212: Isagi undergoes a godly evolution

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 212, fans of the manga got to see Isagi undergo a godly evolution as he went past the entire Ubers team all while honing his meta-vision. The chapter saw Ness exposing one of Isagi's biggest weaknesses, although Isagi instantly overcame it.

The previous chapter saw Don Lorenzo listing out the auction values of the Bastard Munchen players, soon after which he initiated his counterattack alongside his teammates. He switched positions with Niko, which helped him reach the penalty area. The moment he passed the ball to Barou, Isagi intercepted it.

Blue Lock chapter 212: Isagi maximizes his body's capability

Blue Lock chapter 212, titled Unknown, saw Isagi steal the ball away from Barou by making use of his sharpened meta-vision to trap the pinpoint pass made by Don Lorenzo. Upon trapping the ball, Isagi instantly began his counterattack as he needed to use Ubers' momentum against them, especially since Lorenzo was nowhere near his own goal.

Isagi was certain that his body had become more compatible with his meta-vision, as he was glad that his special training paid off. Thus, Isagi rightaway began his counterattack with Kurona, who was gearing up to use the opportunity to run up the field. The two players passed between each other to get past any opponents who tried to block their path.

While Yukimiya had no hard feelings towards Isagi, he considered him to be his rival, and thus, he needed to make sure that he scored the goal. He tried to steal the ball from Isagi, but his path was instantly blocked by an Ubers player.

Oddly enough, Isagi was easily able to get past both of them, as he had purposely used Yukimiya to get past the Ubers player by making use of his enhanced dribbling skills. Upon approaching the Ubers player, Isagi stopped the ball and started dribbling in another direction. While Yukimiya was unable to steal the ball, he was impressed by Isagi's growth.

Kaiser was also on the lookout for Isagi, although he was heavily guarded by Lorenzo. Given that Lorenzo was busy with Kaiser, Niko, Aryu, and Aiku were to slow down the opposition and steal the ball from them. However, Isagi knew how Ubers was going to defend, and thus, he challenged them to a battle of speed, which saw Kurona and Isagi beat them.

Kurona set up Isagi with the final ball, but that's when Ness came to stop him. Ness stated how he was to stop Isagi if Kaiser could not do it himself due to Lorenzo. He was certain that he would be able to stop Isagi, given how he is able to direct shoot only using his right leg. This meant that Isagi would be deemed useless if he was off-balance.

Regardless, Isagi used his left foot to shoot the ball, scoring the first goal of the Neo Egoist League.

Blue Lock chapter 212 saw Isagi demonstrate the results of his training, as he was not only able to maximize his body's capabilities, but also extensively use meta-vision.

Moreover, the fact that he is now able to shoot using his left leg means that he has no weak points when it comes to the direction of the pass that is played to him. Having scored his first goal in the Neo Egoist League, Isagi may look forward to scoring more goals in the match.

