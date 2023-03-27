Which arc will Blue Lock season 2 animate? Explained

After the premiere of Blue Lock episode 24, the anime announced that production for Blue Lock season 2 and a movie based on the spinoff manga Episode Nagi had been green-lit by the production team. While both the TV anime and movie are set to premiere in 2024, fans have already begun anticipating its plot.

Blue Lock follows the story of Yoichi Isagi, a young striker who got picked to be part of the Blue Lock project alongside 299 other young strikers from all across Japan. These candidates are to try and defeat their opponents to earn a chance to represent Japan in the World Cup and become the best striker in the world.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

What arcs to expect in Blue Lock season 2?

With Blue Lock episode 24 hinting at a match between Blue Lock XI and the Japan U-20 team, fans are anticipating the match between the two teams to take place in the upcoming season.

While the match will most likely feature in the upcoming season, depending on how many episodes Blue Lock season 2 will be listed for, that will not be the only arc that will be under focus in the upcoming season.

Blue Lock season 1 covered four arcs from the manga, namely the Introduction arc, First Selection arc, Second Selection arc, and World's Best arc. These four arcs together cover 91 chapters from the manga, with some omissions here and there.

Nevertheless, that's around 3.7 manga chapters adapted per anime episode.

Considering the number of chapters adapted in the first season, if Blue Lock season 2 were to have a similar number of episodes, it would most likely adapt the Third Selection arc, U-20 arc, and a portion of the Neo Egoist League arc.

However, given how the U-20 arc ends, there is a good chance that the production team would like to end Blue Lock season 2 at that point in the story. Thus, the upcoming season could have about 12 episodes, and will only adapt Third Selection arc and U-20 arc, with a total of 58 chapters of manga content.

What to expect from Blue Lock season 2?

Ego Jinpachi as seen in the Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)

Considering that the match between Blue Lock XI and Japan U-20 team is set to be the focus of the upcoming season, the anime will most likely see Ego Jinpachi try to pick the starting lineup for Blue Lock XI. Thus, he will most likely come up with a Third Selection process curated to pick the ideal starting lineup from the 35 strikers at his disposal.

That's what the first portion of the season will most likely focus on, as Ego Jinpachi has been given the tough task of coaching a team entirely filled with strikers against a team filled with the best players from Japan, alongside Rin Itoshi's brother, one of the New Gen World 11 players, Sae Itoshi.

Sae Itoshi as seen in the Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)

Following that, the second portion of Blue Lock season 2 will most likely feature the most anticipated match between Blue Lock XI and Japan U-20 team. The match is set to determine the future of JFU and Japanese football.

