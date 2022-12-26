10 most popular Blue Lock characters so far

With Blue Lock having finished its first cour with its finale on December 24, 2022, fans are looking forward to the first episode of the second cour, set to be released on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Given that Isagi and the other Team Z players have qualified for the second selection, the upcoming arc is set to focus on that.

The previous episode saw Isagi complete the first selection, soon after which he met up with Bachira and formed a triad with him and Nagi. As they proceeded to the next stage, they encountered three top-ranked players in Blue Lock - Itoshi Rin, Aryu Jyubei, and Tokimitsu Aoshi.

With Blue Lock entering the second selection, with the possibility of even more new characters, let's look at the most popular characters from cour 1.

Meguru Bachira, Anri Teieri and 8 other most popular characters in Blue Lock

10) Jinpachi Ego

Ego Jinpachi as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Jinpachi Ego is the coach of the Blue Lock Project, handpicked by Anri Teieri to help Japanese Football strive on the world stage. He is an ambitious and overly confident man, who emphasizes on "ego" as a must for any striker to become world-class.

His antics and speech patterns are loved by fans as even the "Additional Time" bits at the end of the episode tend to have the players imitate the coach.

9) Reo Mikage

Reo Mikage as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Even before joining Blue Lock, Reo Mikage's life was set to be one without any trouble as he is the heir of the Mikage Corporation. With everything being handed out to him, he found life to be boring, and thus, wanted to obtain something as difficult to win as the World Cup.

Reo is a very ambitious character and fans love his resolve to win every match and his relationship with Nagi Seishiro.

8) Anri Teieri

Anri Teieri as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Anri Teieri is a very determined woman who dreams of seeing Japan win the World Cup. She was the one who recruited Ego Jinpachi for the Blue Lock Project and has since supported him in the same.

Being the only female character introduced in the series, fans have taken quite a liking to her and hope to see more of her in the upcoming episodes of the second cour.

7) Rensuke Kunigami

Rensuke Kunigami as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Rensuke Kunigami was the first player from Team Z to score a goal, and eventually became the top-scorer of the team alongside Kuon by the end of the first selection.

Fans love his physicality and strong, powerful long shots that do not give the keeper time to think. While he does have a calm personality, his ambition is one of becoming a superhero.

6) Rin Itoshi

Itoshi Rin as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Right now, Itoshi Rin is ranked as the best player in the Blue Lock Project. He is the younger brother of the New Generation World 11 player Itoshi Sae and hopes to become a better player than him.

While fans are yet to see him play, they were shown a glimpse of his skills right before the second selection first stage. He is currently set to be the biggest objective in Yoichi Isagi's way, as even the key visual for the second selection features the two of them.

5) Shōei Barō

Shōei Barō as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Shōei Barō is one of the strongest personalities in Blue Lock as he dubs himself "the King." He has a very arrogant personality as he assumes to be above others and believes that his teammates only serve the purpose of supporting him.

Even his playing style is arrogant as Barou does not usually pass the ball and attempts to score a goal all by himself whenever he gets the chance to do so. However, it seems like fans love this side of him and wish to see more of him going forward.

4) Hyoma Chigiri

Hyoma Chigiri as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Hyoma Chigiri is one of the fastest players in Blue Lock as he is able to run past his opponents and score a goal all by himself. His speed is second to none from all the players revealed in the anime till now.

His goals against Team W and Team V were beautiful as he sprinted past his opponents at unmatched speed, taking on everyone all by himself. Additionally, his susceptibility to injury makes him more human than any character in the series.

3) Meguru Bachira

Meguru Bachira as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Meguru Bachira is one of the most likable characters in Blue Lock as he is very chummy with the protagonist Yoichi Isagi. He was the first to identify Isagi as a strong player and was able to detect the monster within him.

Fans also love Bachira for his antics and playing style, as he must remind several fans of real-life players like Messi and Neymar due to his skill, moves, and method of going past players using his dribbling technique. Additionally, his crosses have helped Isagi score two wonderful goals.

2) Seishiro Nagi

Nagi Seishiro as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Seishiro Nagi immediately became a fan-favorite character after his introduction in Blue Lock as he was a very skillful player despite only playing the sport for a few months. He has amazing ball control and first touch and is able to convert almost any ball that has been passed to him into a goal.

While Nagi was not so fond of football as well, his match against Isagi awakened the monster within him, which led him to start loving the game.

1) Yoichi Isagi

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Yoichi Isagi is the protagonist of Blue Lock and the one that fans have followed the most. Similar to many people, he too, wasn't aware of his specialty and thus, was confused for the longest time.

However, after he identifies his skill in smelling a goal, he became a valuable asset to Team Z and scored the winning goals against Team Y and Team V. His spatial awareness helps him get into the best possible positions for scoring a goal, something that is very vital for a goal poacher.

These were some of the most popular characters from the Blue Lock anime after it aired its first cour. Fans can expect them to appear again on the second cour.

