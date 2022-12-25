Blue Lock episode 12: Isagi teams up with Bachira and Nagi for the third stage, challenges Itoshi Rin's team

Blue Lock episode 12 is now available as fans await the second selection of the Blue Lock Project. Yoichi Isagi was the first among Team Z members to head in for the second selection. The most recent episode has finally revealed the first three stages of the second selection, and Isagi and crew may have a difficult time.

In the previous episode, Team Z won against Team V, and they qualified for the second selection. However, it was later revealed that the tournament was only held to make the players feel desperate for a chance to play football. Following this, the second selection was introduced to the players.

Isagi teams up with Bachira and Nagi in Blue Lock episode 12

Blue Lock Man as seen in Blue Lock episode 12 (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 12, titled Second Selection, opens with Yoichi Isagi beginning his first stage in the second selection, as he was tasked with scoring 100 goals within 90 minutes against a hologram goalkeeper called Blue Lock Man.

While in the beginning, Isagi was able to incorporate his direct kicks to score goals, as the difficulty increased, he was starting to face a tough time. Eventually, the difficulty level was maxed out, after which it took Isagi some time to figure out how to proceed. Nevertheless, he made it through to the next stage.

Anri-chan as seen in Blue Lock episode 12 (Image via 8bit)

As Isagi proceeded to the next stage, he learned that all he had to do was create a team of three. Bachira soon joined him, as he assumed himself to be in a team with Isagi. While they were confused about whom to pick between Kunigami and Chigiri, Nagi asked Isagi to join him and Reo in a team. Upon being rejected for the same, Nagi proposed to join Isagi and Bachira's team, which they approved.

While Reo appeared to be disappointed, Nagi was confident that Reo would be able to qualify for the next stage as well; however, he himself wanted to play with Isagi. As Isagi, Nagi, and Bachira walked into the next room, they found the top three ranked players in Blue Lock: Itoshi Rin, Aryu Jyubei, and Tokimitsu Aoshi.

Itoshi Rin, Aryu Jyubei, and Tokimitsu Aoshi as seen in Blue Lock episode 12 (Image via 8bit)

Ego Jinpachi then revealed the rules of the third stage, which would be a 3v3 match in which the winning team would be able to choose a player from the opposing team. The objective is to obtain a team of five. Meanwhile, if some team eventually loses all of its players, the final member of the team would get disqualified.

Elsewhere, Kunigami and Chigiri had agreed to team up together, while Isagi was hoping to pick a player from their team. However, the opponents in front of him were far too strong and appealed to his ego, which caused Isagi, alongside Bachira and Nagi, to challenge the top-ranked team within Blue Lock Project.

Yoichi Isagi as seen in Blue Lock episode 12 (Image via 8bit)

Itoshi Rin revealed how Blue Lock and his teammates were simply the stepping stones that would help him play for the U-20 team. Additionally, his only goal while playing football was to become a better player than his elder brother, the midfield genius, Itoshi Sae.

