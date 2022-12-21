Blue Lock episode 12: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Blue Lock episode 12 will be broadcast on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at 1:30 am JST on TV Asahi. The episode will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll, with a few exceptions in select countries where the anime will be available to watch on Netflix.

The previous chapter saw Isagi find his goal-scoring formula, after which he scored the winning goal against Team V. They managed to qualify for the second selection of the Blue Lock Project. However, before they were sent for the second stage, the players were to attend a 10-day training session, after which Ego Jinpachi explained to them the second selection of Blue Lock.

Yoichi Isagi will begin his second selection test in Blue Lock episode 12

Release date and time, where to watch

AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp 🏟️



The anime airs over 2 consecutive cours!



More: BLUELOCK cour 1 ends Saturday 24th! Stay Tuned for the information on the 2nd cour!🏟️The anime airs over 2 consecutive cours!More: bluelock-pr.com BLUELOCK cour 1 ends Saturday 24th! Stay Tuned for the information on the 2nd cour! ⚽️🏟️The anime airs over 2 consecutive cours!✨More: bluelock-pr.com https://t.co/y8eMOfutwt

Blue Lock episode 12 is set to be released on December 25, 2022. The release date and time of the upcoming episode will differ across time zones, allowing most international fans to watch it on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Here is a list of the international release schedule for Blue Lock episode 12:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Saturday, December 24

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Saturday, December 24

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Saturday, December 24

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Saturday, December 24

Central European Time: 4 pm, Saturday, December 24

Indian Standard Time: 10 pm, Saturday, December 24

Philippine Standard Time: 12:30 am, Sunday, December 25

Australia Central Standard Time: 2 am, Sunday, December 25

Ego Jinpachi as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 12 will be available on Crunchyroll in most parts of the world. The anime will also be available to stream on Netflix in select Asian countries, including Japan, India, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand.

As for South and South-East Asian countries, the anime will also be available to watch on Ani-One Asia Ultra, the membership service of the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

What to expect from Blue Lock episode 12?

Itoshi Rin as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 12 will see Isagi head in for the second selection's first stage of the Blue Lock Project. The last episode saw Isagi leave Team Z to enter the room, as he was pumped up with confidence.

Thus, the next episode will most likely begin with Isagi learning about the second selection. It is yet to be revealed what skills are required for the second selection. Players were asked not to touch a football for their ten-day training period, thus the next challenge could have the players finally making contact with them.

As for the participants in the second selection, one player has already made his presence felt. His name is Itoshi Rin, and he could be related to the World Class midfielder Itoshi Sae.

What happened last time?

Isagi as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 11 saw Isagi find his goalscoring formula, after which he scored the winning goal against Team V. Team Z managed to qualify for the second selection. Kunigami asked Kuon to join them as well, but Raichi had to punch him once before they could call themselves even.

Later, Team Z was informed about their strict ten-day training regime, after which they headed in for their second selection of Blue Lock. Here, Ego Jinpachi revealed how there was only one building in Blue Lock, and he created the illusion that they were the lowest of the lowest so that they could feel the desperation.

Raichi as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Their second selection was an individual one, and had five stages of its own. This is when a strong player named Itoshi Rin made his presence known, after which he headed in first for the second selection.

One Piece is going to end soon, but creator Oda has a message for fans. Read here!

Poll : 0 votes