Blue Lock episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Blue Lock episode 11 will be broadcast on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 1:30 am JST on TV Asahi. The episode will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll, with a few exceptions in select countries where the anime will be available to watch on Netflix.

The previous episode saw Team Z trying for a comeback win when Nagi Seishiro had his own awakening, following which he scored an outstanding goal. However, Team Z did not back down, as their Isagi's ability to envision the future helped them level the scoreline again. Later in the episode, Kuon sacrificed himself in an attempt to stop Team V from scoring a fifth goal.

Isagi set to initiate Team Z's attack in Blue Lock episode 11

Release date and time, where to watch

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 11 is set to be released on December 18, 2022. The release date and time of the upcoming episode will differ across time zones, allowing most international fans to watch it on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

Blue Lock episode 11 will be released at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Saturday, December 17

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Saturday, December 17

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Saturday, December 17

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Saturday, December 17

Central European Time: 4 pm, Saturday, December 17

Indian Standard Time: 10 pm, Saturday, December 17

Philippine Standard Time: 12:30 am, Sunday, December 18

Australia Central Standard Time: 2 am, Sunday, December 18

Kuon as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 11 will be available on Crunchyroll in most parts of the world. The anime will also be available to stream on Netflix in select Asian countries, including Japan, India, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand.

As for South and South-East Asian countries, the anime will also be available to watch on Ani-One Asia Ultra, the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel’s membership service.

What to expect from Blue Lock episode 11?

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 11 will resume right from where the previous episode ended, as Isagi will most likely setup the final attack for Team Z against Team V. With the scores tied at 4-4 and only three minutes remaining, Team Z will soon have to score the winning goal if they wish to go to the second selection of the Blue Lock Project.

However, it is not going to be easy, especially after Nagi Seishiro has had his awakening. He is now quite vary of Yoichi Isagi and wishes to win the match for Reo, with whom he has won every match he has played till date. Thus, fans could witness a battle between Yoichi Isagi and Nagi Seishiro in Blue Lock episode 11.

What happened last time?

Nagi Seishiro as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 10, titled Just the Way it is, saw Reo struggling to create an attack when Nagi Seishiro had an awakening. He initiated the attack and scored an outstanding goal with some help from Zantetsu.

Later, Isagi, making use of his ability, envisioned a goal and helped Chigiri get past Nagi and Zantetsu, which left Team Z to score their fourth goal, making the score 4-4.

Iemon as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Just as Team V was about to score their fifth goal, Kuon, who remembered his past, grabbed Nagi to stop their attack, causing him to receive a red card.

After Iemon managed to save Reo's free kick, Isagi was set to initiate Team Z's last attack.

