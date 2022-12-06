Blue Lock episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Blue Lock episode 10 will be broadcast on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 1:30 am JST on TV Asahi. The episode will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll, with a few exceptions in select countries where the anime will be available to watch on Netflix.

The previous episode saw the match between Team Z and Team V get to unprecedented lengths as Team Z instantly began their comeback after Team V scored three goals against them. Fortunately for them, goals from Bachira, Rensuke, and Chigiri helped them equalize the score at 3-3 with 30 minutes left until full-time.

Team Z is set to give their final push in Blue Lock episode 10

Release date and time, where to watch

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 10 is set to be released on December 11, 2022. The release date and time of the episode will vary depending on the time zones, allowing most international fans to watch it on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

Blue Lock episode 10 will be released at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Saturday, December 10

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Saturday, December 10

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Saturday, December 10

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Saturday, December 10

Central European Time: 4 pm, Saturday, December 10

Indian Standard Time: 10 pm, Saturday, December 10

Philippine Standard Time: 12:30 am, Sunday, December 11

Australia Central Standard Time: 2 am, Sunday, December 11

Chigiri as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 10 will be available on Crunchyroll in most parts of the world. The anime will also be available to stream on Netflix in select Asian countries, including Japan, India, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand.

As for South and South-East Asian countries, the anime will also be available to watch on Ani-One Asia Ultra, the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel’s membership service.

What to expect from Blue Lock episode 10?

Zantetsu, Reo, and Nagi as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 10 is set to see Team V struggle with their play as Team Z now has a good handle on their tactics.

With the focus only on the top three players, the chances that other Team V players will get any limelight is low, thus we can expect them to try something new.

As for Team Z, they need to quickly score a goal so that they can win and get the three valuable points. They have no other option but to win, as a draw would mean that they will not qualify for Blue Lock's next selection.

What happened last time?

Nagi Seishiro as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 9, titled Awakening, saw Team Z shocked after Team V's Nagi Seishiro scored an outrageous goal. As the match resumed, Team V was again able to counter-attack, allowing them to score another goal. Things got worse when Team V's Zantetsu scored the third from a long-ranged attempt.

While other players started getting depressed from what was going on, Bachira began to get excited as he was quick to resume the match and start dribbling against the opponents. He dribbled past all the players to go 1v1 against the keeper, only for him to score from a rabona flick.

Meguru Bachira as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Bachira's goal helped reignite Team Z's belief as Rensuke soon scored the team's second goal from a long-range knuckleball.

As the team started to have an awakening, so did Chigiri, who was able to run past Zantetsu in the second half to score an identical goal to what he scored against Team W, making the score 3-3.

Poll : 0 votes