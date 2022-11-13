Blue Lock episode 6: Team Z's traitor reveals himself, the Wanima Brothers were formerly Chigiri's teammates

Blue Lock episode 6 has finally come out as Team Z's match against Team W reveals a major twist in events. Up till now, the Blue Lock anime had been all about managing to play good football, accommodating 11 strikers into the same team. However, with Team Z having solved that problem, the anime has taken a new route in the story.

The previous episode saw Isagi rise in the ranks due to his crucial goal against Team Y. He managed to score a last-minute half-volley, which went past the goalkeeper to make the score 2-1. Episode 5 also revealed Chigiri's ACL injury to fans, due to which he was reconsidering his career as a footballer. With so many things going on around them, Team Z was soon set to play Team W.

Blue Lock episode 6: Kuon reveals himself as Team Z's traitor

The Wanima Brothers in Blue Lock episode 6 (image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 6, titled I'm Sorry, started off with Team Z having a team meeting before their match against Team W. While Kuon was missing from the team meeting, he soon returned claiming that he ended up taking a long bath. He was thinking of a new strategy for them, as Kuon came up with the name "Southern All Stars."

This strategy will have all nine rotating players within the team playing alongside a duo that suits their playing style for 30 minutes each, allowing for better goal-scoring opportunities. While there was some disagreement over the strategy's name, everyone agreed and followed the same in the match.

Kuon in Blue Lock episode 6 (image via 8bit)

The only thing they had to keep their eyes on was Team W's Wanima Brothers - Wanima Keisuke and Wanima Junichi. Their combination play was outstanding as their passes were able to cut past Team Z's midfield and defense. However, Isagi was able to stop them with a risky challenge. Something fans learned was how Chigiri was once the Wanima brothers' teammate, and it seems like they weren't on good terms.

The game continued as Igarashi played a cross to Kuon, who managed to head the ball in, making the score 1-0. This seemingly rattled Team W as Bachira found Kuon two more times in front of the goal as he managed to hit the ball past the goalkeeper on those occasions, helping the team take a 3-0 lead before half-time.

Kuon smiling after his mistakes led to Team W's goals image via 8bit)

In the second half, Kuon made two errors which helped Team W make the score 3-2. While he seemed apologetic about it, Isagi noticed how Kuon was smiling when everyone seemingly turned the other way.

With Kuon purposely missing a clearance while on defense, it became obvious that he was betraying Team Z. This is when the Wanima Brothers shared that Kuon revealed all of Team Z's plans to them.

Kuon later revealed how he could see them struggle in the match against Team V. Thus, he decided to betray the team and become Team Z's top scorer, which would allow him to go to the next round of Blue Lock's selections.

Kuon and the Wanima Brothers in Blue Lock episode 6 (image via 8bit)

Kuon blatantly went against the team as he resumed the match by taking the kick-off and passing the ball to Team W, claiming that the match would now be a 12 v 10 format. If that wasn't enough, he helped Team W take the lead against Team Z by making the score 4-3.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock episode 6

Chigiri looking concerned in Blue Lock episode 6 (image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 6 saw a twist in the story as Team Z had to deal with a traitor in their midst. Given how Kuon was a leading figure in deciding their strategy, he knew everything there was to know about Team Z's tactics.

Thus Team Z will soon have to come up with some new strategy to possibly win against Team W. The final scene of the episode showing Chigiri looking concerned could mean that he may have a major role to play in the team's tactics in the next episode.

