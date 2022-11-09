Blue Lock episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Blue Lock episode 6 will be broadcast on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 1:30 am JST on TV Asahi. The episode will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll, with a few exceptions in select countries where the anime will be available to watch on Netflix.

The previous episode saw conclusion of the match between Team Z and Team Y as Isagi's goal was enough to decide the winner. In the meantime, we also learned about Chigiri's ACL injury, which left him scared to play to his full potential, causing him to rethink his career path.

Blue Lock episode 6 may set up Team Z vs Team W

Release date and time, where to watch

The release date and time of the episode will vary between different time zones, allowing most international fans to watch the episode on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Blue Lock episode 6 is set to be released at the following times internationally:

Pacific Time: 8:30 am PT, November 12

Central Time: 10:30 am CT, November 12

Eastern Time: 11:30 pm ET, November 12

British Standard Time: 4:30 pm BST, November 12

Central European Time: 5:30 pm CET, November 12

Indian Standard Time: 10 pm IST, November 12

Philippine Standard Time: 12:30 am PHT, November 13

Australian Central Time: 3:30 am ACT, November 13

Chigiri as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 6 will be available to watch on Crunchyroll in most parts of the world. The anime can also be streamed on Netflix in select Asian countries, including India, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand.

The same episode will also be made available to watch on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel’s membership service Ani-One Asia Ultra in South and South-East Asia.

What to expect from Blue Lock episode 6?

Isagi as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 6 will see Yoichi Isagi and Team Z preparing for their match against Team W. It hasn't been announced if the match will begin in episode 6, however, it seems like Isagi will have a huge part to play in the next episode, given how he is the top-ranked player in Team Z.

In episode 5, Isagi managed to grab the winning goal against Team Y, helping the team in their comeback win. We also learned about Chigiri's ACL injury. While he does want to play, he is too scared to get injured again, and thus hopes to soon leave the Blue Lock Project. However, in the final moments of episode 5, he, too, seemed to get encouraged by Isagi.

What happened last time?

Blue Lock episode 5, titled To Be Reborn, saw the match between Team Z and Team Y resuming after Gagamaru's equalizer in episode 4. Isagi made sure to man-mark Niko; when in the final minute, Team Y had all their players join the attack. Just as Niko played the final pass to Ohkawa, Isagi managed to intercept the pass and started a counter-attack, immediately joining the attack.

Niko as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Bachira crossed the ball into the penalty box which everyone thought was for Gagamaru, however, he missed and Isagi struck the ball into the net. With Team Z having won the game, Isagi instinctively enjoyed being the one responsible for knocking out the other team.

Later, Chigiri helped Isagi identify his speciality which could be him being able to "smell a goal." Isagi even learned about Chigiri's ACL injury, however, Chigiri didn't want to share much about it.

Team Z as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Later, Team Z learned about their next opponents, Team W and the new Blue Lock rankings, in which Isagi was ranked first among his teammates, which gave a boost to his teammates to work harder, while Chigiri looked at them from afar.

