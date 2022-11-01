Blue Lock: 10 Strongest strikers from the anime, so far

The Blue Lock anime adaptation has introduced fans to many intriguing characters in its first three episodes. We already know the man who designed the titular Blue Lock project, the woman who is in charge of overseeing the athletes’ progress, and a plethora of talented young strikers. Each of these rookies was selected for their high degree of egotism and outstanding skills.

Of all the strikers that have appeared in the series at the moment, fans have clearly spotted those who excel in and out of the field. Be it due to their unique skills or latent egoism, some players seem to be a better fit for the title of the world’s best striker than others.

On this list, we will talk about the 10 strikers in Blue Lock who are a cut above the rest.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion. It contains spoilers for the Blue Lock anime series.

Barou, Sae, and 8 other best strikers in the Blue Lock anime adaptation at the moment

1) Isagi Yoichi

Isagi as seen in the series (Image via Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Kodansha)

Isagi is the protagonist of the Blue Lock anime adaptation. He is a polite and well-mannered boy with the dream of becoming a world-famous striker like his idol, Noe Noa. During his first appearance, the show made fans believe that Yoichi was just another average high school soccer player. However, he is hiding a secret that could turn him into the best striker of all time.

Isagi has held back his egotistical desires his entire life. Inside our hero resides a massive ego, which he rarely ever taps into. Nonetheless, when he allows his egoism to flow through him, Isagi turns into a striker like nothing else we have seen in the show.

2) Bachira Meguru

Bachira as seen in the show (Image via Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Kodansha)

Bachira is a friendly, cheerful, and eccentric young man who loves to act in unpredictable ways. The bi-colored-haired striker has agility and speed that could prove problematic for anyone to face. Like Isagi, Meguru is hiding a secret that could turn him into a world-class player when Blue Lock ends.

Inside Bachira lives a monster made out of pure egoism. The boy uses this metaphor to refer to his intense and hard-to-control egoist impulses. While the monster is asleep, Meguru is one of the best teammates you can ask for. Once the beast has been released, the boy will do everything he needs to succeed, even resorting to playing dirty.

3) Sae Itoshi

Sae as seen in the show (Image via Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Kodansha)

As of the release of this article, the Blue Lock anime series has not introduced a lot of professional players. One of the first pros that fans got introduced to was Sae Itoshi, one of Japan’s prodigies, and a player of the Real Madrid Youth team.

Everyone in Japan seems to respect and admire the red-haired boy for his achievements. We have not seen him play in the anime yet. Still, it is fair to assume that he could potentially be the best player in Japan in the series so far, as proven by his position in the Real Madrid team.

4) Kunigami Rensuke

Kunigami as seen in the show (Image via Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Kodansha)

Rensuke loves rules and fairness above all else inside and outside the field. The orange-haired man is known for being mostly emotionless, only sharing his feelings when someone has wronged him. For example, when Gurimu tricked him into being hit in the face by the ball in episode one, Kunigami became enraged, claiming that the other boy cheated.

In episode 3, Rensuke had his moments to shine by being the only player in Team Z to score a goal. His left leg is outstandingly strong, allowing him to score from a distance than most other players inside the Blue Lock project.

5) Kuon Wataru

Kuon as seen in the show (Image via Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Kodansha)

The members of Blue Lock’s Team Z would not be able to work together in harmony without the brains of Kuon Wataru. The calm-looking young man acts as the strategist of Team Z due to his outstanding ideas and quick thinking. When in doubt, his teammates know that they can rely on him to come up with a strategy to win.

Still, Wataru is more than just a smart man, as he can also jump higher than everyone else in the project. This skill often comes into play, as Kuon uses it to intercept passes or to avoid adversaries. He may not be the strongest of them all, but underestimating him is a big mistake.

6) Jingo Raichi

Raichi as seen in the show (Image via Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Kodansha)

Blue Lock was created to allow the best strikers in Japan to tap into their egoistical desires. However, many participants were already in touch with their egoism way before joining the project, Jingo Raichi being one among them. Despite his low rank, this egocentric young athlete believes that he is the best in the world.

This gigantic self-confidence is one of his biggest weapons, as it allows him to shine no matter what the situation may be. Unlike many individuals who like to brag about their abilities but do not live up to the hype, Raichi is truly one of the best players in Japan.

7) Hibiki Ohkawa

Ohkawa as seen in the show (Image via Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Kodansha)

While we have not seen much about Ohkawa in the series, he has already proven how skilled he is in just one episode. One of the two aces of Team Y, as well as an expert when it comes to scoring goals.

Ohkawa’s weapon is his ability to feint on the opposing goalkeeper before scoring a goal. We saw this incredible ability in play during Blue Lock episode 4, where he pretended to shoot, only for the ball to go over Team Z’s goalkeeper.

8) Kira Ryosuke

Kira as seen in the show (Image via Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Kodansha)

When Blue Lock began, one of the first strikers we were introduced to was Kira Ryosuke. He was considered the most talented rookie in Japan, and people had high hopes for him in the future. Regardless of his celebrity status, he is a kind and gentle person.

He joined Ego’s project to prove that a real striker did not need to be a big egoist to win a World Cup. Sadly, he was eliminated almost immediately by Isagi, who saw him as a major threat to his survival. While we saw almost nothing about him in the series, his reputation and the few moments he had on-screen were enough to impress fans.

9) Barou Shoei

Barou as seen in the show (Image via Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Kodansha)

Like Raichi, Barou is one of the players who was already in touch with their egoistical side before joining the Blue Lock project. Shoei likes to be called the King of the Field, as he believes that no one in the world can defeat him.

He is a rude and condescending young man who loves making his opponents feel inferior. Unfortunately for his adversaries, he has the skills to back up his words, as proven by the match between Teams X and Z. Not only was he the first one to score a goal during the match, but he was also one of the few players who discovered how to use his allies’ weapons to his favor.

10) Ikki Niko

Niko as seen in the show (Image via Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Kodansha)

Niko may not look like a powerful and frightening striker, but he is no less capable than previous entries on the list. Ikki is aware that most people will overlook him due to his meek and reserved attitude, which makes him the perfect secret ace for Team Y.

Niko could observe the field and figure out where to pass the ball for his teammates to score a goal without opposition. This ability was vital to help Team Y score their first goal in Blue Lock episode 4. We will likely see more of this weapon in the next episode.

Final thoughts

What new characters will Blue Lock introduce? (Image via Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Kodansha)

Although we have not met almost any of the more powerful strikers that are a part of the Blue Lock project, fans are already impressed with those we have already seen. Just like Ego said at the beginning of the series, these young athletes are the best and brightest Japan has to offer.

As the series progresses, we will undoubtedly meet more impressive players who will make us question everything we once knew about football. Still, there is a chance that we have already met the most powerful players, even if we are not aware of it yet.

