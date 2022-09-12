5 best strikers in world football right now (September 2022)

Strikers are most often the difference makers for football teams. Having a world-class centre-forward leading the line helps elevate a team signficantly. A top striker can sniff out chances, know where to be and also keep his composure and find the back of the net even in adverse situations.

In modern football, the role of the striker is not restricted to scoring goals. He has to be able to hold up the ball and bring his fellow attackers into the game. While aerial ability is much appreciated in a striker, there are plenty of elite diminutive marksmen who have left an indelible mark on the game.

There is no shortage of world-class strikers in world football at the moment. Some of them have got off to impressive starts in the new season as well. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best strikers in world football right now.

#5 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Harry Kane is one of the most complete centre-forwards of his generation. The Englishman is a well-rounded footballer whose playmaking is pretty much on par with his ability to find the back of the net. Kane has got off to a very good start in the 2022-23 season.

The 29-year-old has scored five goals in six Premier League appearances so far this term. He is a tall striker whose skillset is replete with the qualities that all coaches look for in their number 9s.

Kane likes to drop deep and be involved in the build-up and is one of the most dynamic strikers we have seen in recent times.

#4 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Karim Benzema is the odds-on favorite to win the Ballon d'Or this year. He had a phenomenal 2021-22 season where he propelled Real Madrid to the La Liga and Champions League titles by virtue of his individual brilliance.

Benzema scored 44 goals and provided 15 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions for Los Blancos last term. Like Kane, Benzema also possesses exquisite technique and his contributions go way beyond being a prolific goalscorer.

The 34-year-old has got off to a pretty good start to the 2022-23 season as well. Benzema has scored four goals and provided an assist in six appearances across La Liga and the Champions League thus far.

#3 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Kylian Mbappe is widely viewed as the crown prince of football. It's hard to believe he is only 23 years of age given how much he has already accomplished in the world of football. The Frenchman can terrorize defenders with his elite dribbling skills and blistering pace.

Few players in the history of the game have been more menacing than Mbappe once he gets in the mood. He is very direct with the ball at his feet and possesses the ability to keep his head when presented with opportunities inside the attacking third.

Mbappe has got off to a flying start to the 2022-23 season, scoring nine goals in seven appearances across Ligue 1 and the Champions League so far.

#2 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland is inarguably the next big thing in football. The Norwegian striker has left everyone astounded with his prolific goalscoring ability over the past few seasons.

After scoring 86 goals and providing 23 assists in 89 appearances for Borussia Dortmund in the span of two and a half seasons, Haaland joined Manchester City this summer. He has proved to be an inspired signing for Pep Guardiola's side and has taken the Premier League by storm.

Haaland has already scored two hat-tricks for Manchester City in the league. He has already netted 12 times and provided one assist in eight appearances across all competitions for City so far this season.

#1 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Robert Lewandowski has picked up the European Golden Shoe in the last two seasons with Bayern Munich. After securing a switch to Barcelona this summer, the Poland striker has now started tearing it up for the Catalans.

Lewandowski has been in spectacular form this term and has hit the ground running at the Camp Nou. The Poland international is arguably the best striker of his generation and despite being well into his 30s, he continues to be one of the best footballers on the planet.

In six appearances across all competitions for Barcelona so far this term, Lewandowski has scored nine goals and provided two assists.

