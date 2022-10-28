Blue Lock: 10 characters who resemble people from other anime

In just three episodes, the Blue Lock anime adaptation managed to get fans invested in both its story and characters. Despite not knowing them for a long time, viewers have created real connections with the members of Team Z. Isagi and his friends are on their way to becoming some of anime’s most iconic characters.

Many fans have noticed that the personalities of Yoichi and his teammates are similar to that of other anime characters. While some are almost identical to a character from another series, others can be hard to notice. In this list, we will talk about 10 Blue Lock characters and who their twins from other anime are.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for various anime series. It purely reflect's the author’s opinion.

Jingo and Bakugo, and 9 other pairs of Blue Lock characters and their anime counterparts

1) Isagi Yoichi – Izuku Midoriya

Isagi is the protagonist of the Blue Lock anime adaptation. He is a kind and polite young man who has always dreamed about becoming the best. When we first met Isagi, he was about to give up on his dreams due to a tragic event. Nonetheless, do not underestimate the protagonist, as he can be a fierce and terrifying opponent when he wants to be.

My Hero Academia also has a protagonist with the same meek and caring behavior as Isagi. Izuku Midoriya was bullied throughout his whole life for being Quirkless. After being granted one of the most powerful abilities in the series, Izuku began chasing his dream of being a Hero. Like Isagi, Midoriya has a dark side, which he often tries to keep under control.

2) Bachira Meguru – Luck Voltia

Bachira is one of the most intriguing members of the Blue Lock project. The young athlete may seem like a cheerful and friendly individual when you meet him, but the longer you stay around him, the more you notice his strange behavior. Due to his gigantic ego, which he refers to as a "monster," he can be a cruel, calculative, and ruthless opponent to face.

Luck from Black Clover has a similar style and personality. He can often be seen smiling and expressing the joy he feels over being alive. Nonetheless, once he enters combat, his true nature is revealed. He is one of the most brutal fighters in the series and loves causing harm to his opponents.

3) Jingo Raichi – Vegeta

Jingo is the kind of striker Ego Jinpachi created Blue Lock for. The boy is a talented player, a fact he is overtly aware of. Due to this, he is extremely arrogant and believes that no one is as good as him when it comes to football. He treats his teammates as inferiors, often insulting them and belittling their contributions.

The Prince of all Saiyans, Vegeta from the Dragon Ball franchise, has the same overconfidence and arrogant attitude as Raichi. He grew up being told that he was a member of the elite, destined to rule over every other fighter in the universe. While he has been getting better with time, Vegeta used to think of everyone else as simple pebbles to be crushed.

4) Rensuke Kunigami – Haruka Nanase

Kunigami is one of the few members of Team Z who has genuine respect for his rivals. Rensuke has a strong moral compass, which prevents him from cheating or tricking someone to let him win. He is also one of the most stoic characters in anime, rarely expressing his emotions.

The protagonist of Free!, Haru, is just as expressionless as Kunigami has proven to be in Blue Lock. They are both incredibly talented young athletes and love following rules. They hate people who rely on cheap tricks to win, as they expect their opponents to follow the rules and compete to the best of their abilities.

5) Wataru Kuon – Brock

Kuon is the strategist of Team Z, able to come up with the best formation for every game. He is a calm and quiet young man, who often tries to help everyone get along. He genuinely wants his teammates to survive the first selection tournament, as he sees the rest of Team Z as comrades, instead of enemies.

His calm demeanor, brilliant mind, and tendency to keep his eyes close remind fans of Brock, from Pokemon. One of Ash’s longest and most caring companions, Brock was a masterful strategist, always helping his friends come up with new strategies to win fights.

6) Anri Teieri – Winry Rockbell

Blue Lock could never have seen the light of day without help from Anri. Teieri is the latest board member of the Japanese Football Union, as well as the only one who supported Ego’s plan. She dreams of the day when Japan will be crowned as world champion. Regardless of how much her coworkers disregard her opinions, she stays true to herself and her goals.

Similarly, not many people other than her friends believed in Winry’s dream of becoming the best mechanic. The female lead of Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood still did her best to learn how to create light, durable, and resilient Automail prosthetics.

7) Yudai Imamura – Sanji

Yudai is without a doubt one of the friendliest characters in Blue Lock. Even when he knows that his teammates could betray him at any moment, Imamura keeps smiling at them, as if they were long-time friends. He also enjoys flirting with any attractive girl that crosses his path.

Sanji, the cook of One Piece’s Straw hat crew, is also a friendly young man who even helps his enemies. If someone requires assistance, you can expect Sanji to come to the rescue. Like Yudai, Sanji can often be seen flirting with girls whom he finds appealing.

8) Shoei Barou – Seto Kaiba

Barou was recently introduced to fans in Blue Lock episode 3. His appearance may have been brief, but we learned quite a lot about his personality. Barou sees himself as the best player in the world, going as far as to call himself the "King of the Field." Nevertheless, his arrogance is justified by his outstanding skills, which he demonstrates as soon as the match starts.

Similarly, Seto Kaiba from Yugioh! is an arrogant and rude young man who believes himself to be the best. Kaiba may not be the friendliest duelist, but he is one of the best without a doubt. Seto also refers to himself as the true "King of Games."

9) Sae Itoshi – Sasuke Uchiha

While not much has been revealed about Sae in Blue Lock, it seems clear that he will be a major antagonist. He is perhaps the most arrogant player in the entire series, going as far as to insult his home country as soon as he is introduced. He is also an outstanding player who was recruited by the Real Madrid U-20 team.

Sasuke, the deuteragonist of Naruto, was also a conceited and impolite young man who mocked everyone in his village. The boy believed that being a prodigy gave him the right to be insolent to others. Still, he was able to back up his words against almost any opponent.

10) Ego Jinpachi – Hisoka Morow

Ego Jinpachi is a genius who came up with the project idea in Blue Lock. While his methods seem unconventional and cruel, Jinpachi knows what he is doing. Each training regime in the series was designed by Ego with the idea of helping the participants achieve their ultimate potential.

Hisoka, one of the main antagonists of Hunter X Hunter, has a similar outlook on life. He does not care for anyone whom he considers weak. Nonetheless, when he finds someone with potential, he pushes them past their limits so they can grow and give him a true challenge. Both men are only interested in the best of the best, and use unconventional methods to achieve their goals.

Final thoughts

Anime is a vast world with many different characters, each with a unique personality. Even so, some individuals tend to be compared to one another for the similarities they present in both personality and behavior.

In spite of Blue Lock’s recent release, fans have already noticed how similar some other anime characters are to our heroes. As the series progresses, we will meet new characters who will most likely remind us of other beloved anime personalities.

