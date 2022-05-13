10 anime to watch if you like Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is one of the most iconic Shonen anime ever. Despite ending on July 4, 2010, the series still maintains a faithful fanbase. The anime revolves around two brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, who are on a quest to restore their bodies by finding the Philosopher's Stone.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is regarded as the greatest anime of all time due to its perfect blend of action, comedy, horror, drama, and romance. Also with a huge cast of characters, the series never failed to surprise fans. Brotherhood will always be the best, but fans still aren’t over it.

So, here is a list of anime that are ultimately claimed to be a must-watch for fans of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood.

Anime to watch if you are a fan of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

1) Hunter x Hunter

All characters of Hunter x Hunter as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Hunter x Hunter follows Gon Freecs, a 12-year-old kid who sets out on an unprecedented journey to find his father. After finding out that his father Ging Freecs is a Hunter, Gon leaves Whale Island to enroll himself in the Hunter program. Gon overcame many gruesome obstacles to become the strongest Hunter in hopes of reuniting with his father.

Like Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, the protagonist of Hunter x Hunter also had to go through a drastic change from living an ordinary life to dwelling deep in the darkness. The show also shows the brotherly bond between Gon and Killua, who are not even siblings.

2) Violet Evergarden

All characters of Violet Evergarden as seen in the anime (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Caught in the bloodshed was Violet Evergarden, a girl who was going to be raised for the sole purpose of becoming a powerful weapon. However, her guardian, Gilbert, raised her as a human. During the war, she lost both of her arms whilst saving Gilbert and was left with the phrase “I Love You,” which she had a hard time comprehending the meaning of.

Violet’s arms were replaced with advanced metallic prosthetics. Rebooting her life after she trains to become an Auto Memories Doll, she embarks on a journey to understand what emotions mean.

Similar to Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, the story of Violet Evergarden revolves around the atrocities of war and the gut-wrenching suffering of the protagonist.

3) Soul Eater

All characters of Soul Eater as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Soul Eater follows the students of Shibusen Academy, a unique school that is run by the Shinigamis known as “Death.” The academy also trains special hybrid humans who have the ability to transform into a weapon that will be used by their Shinigami wielders. Upon consuming 99 evil souls and a witch, the weapons power up and become Death Scythes.

Soul Eater and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood have one thing in common, and that is transforming humans into weapons. Moreover, the series is also a rollercoaster of emotions which eventually makes it a must-watch.

4) Dr. Stone

All characters of Dr. Stone as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone takes place in a world where people have been petrified for more than 3700 years until the protagonist, Senku, somehow gets revived. Seeing his friends and others who remain petrified, he finds a way to revive them one after the other.

To give the world a new start, Senku builds his own kingdom of science alongside his friends, but he revives someone who totally opposes his plans. As the journey would not be easy, Senku would have to overcome many obstacles in his path to restoring the world.

Both Dr. Stone and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood’s storyline revolve around science.

5) Attack on Titan

All characters of Attack on Titan as seen in the anime (Image via Wit Studio)

Attack on Titan follows Eren Yeager, who after losing his mother to a Titan, dedicates himself to eradicating all of the Titans from the face of the Earth by enrolling himself into the Survey Corps.

Alongside his friends Armin Arlert and Mikasa Ackermann, Eren will do everything to prevent the walls from getting breached by the Titans.

He will also come across many secrets that will turn his world upside down. Attack on Titan is also comprised of elements similar to Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, as both the protagonists have started walking the path of redemption after losing their mothers.

6) D.Gray-Man

All characters of D.Gray-Man as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Allen Walker is a newly recruited member of the Black Order, an organization that deals with these terrifying creatures. Allen is set on his path to liberate humans from the demons called Akuma, and also to kill the vicious individual named Millennium Earl, who is the creator of these demons.

With his left arm modified into an anti-Akuma weapon called the Innocence, he will destroy all the evil that threatens the very existence of humanity. D.Gray-Man has a very similar storyline to Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood.

The protagonists of both the series are 15-year-old teenagers who are determined to stop the evil from wreaking havoc upon humans.

7) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

All characters of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba follows Tanjiro Kamado, whose family was massacred by an unknown creature, leaving just his sister alive. The latter has turned into a vicious bloodsucking demon. On his quest to turn his sister Nezuko back into a human, Tanjiro comes across a Demon Slayer named Giyu Tomioka.

Giyu makes Tanjiro meet former Water Hashira: Urokodaki Sakonji, who will train him to become a Demon Slayer. Tagged alongside Inosuke and Zenitsu, Tanjiro will defeat all the demons who are lurking in the dark.

Like Edward of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Tanjiro also embarked on a journey to turn his sibling back into a human.

8) Akame ga Kill!

All characters of Akame ga Kill! as seen in the anime (Image via White Fox)

Akame ga Kill! follows Tatsumi, who embarks on a journey towards the Capitol alongside his two friends Ieyasu and Sayo. They plan to join the military to raise funds for his poor village. However, his entire life gets turned upside down after he witnesses the true side of the Capitol.

Joining the Night Raid, Tatsumi tries to become strong enough to eradicate the corrupt people and restore the Empire. Like Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, one will also come across the death and loss of the characters in Akame ga Kill! The series is also praised for being well balanced with action, drama, and humor.

9) Dororo

Hyakkimaru and Dororo as seen in Dororo (Image via MAPPA)

Hyakkimaru was born without eyes, ears, nose, or limbs because his father traded his infant body parts with 12 demons for power and fame. After Hyakkimaru’s birth, he was thrown into the river, hoping that he won’t survive, but somehow he was saved by a sage who installed prosthetics in his body for survival.

Hyakkimaru figured out that for each demon he slays, he recovers a body part. So he set off on a quest to kill all the demons by tagging alongside a young boy named Dororo, who will become his eyes and ears for the time being. Like Edward and Alphonse of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Hyakkimaru of Dororo is also set on a quest to recover his body.

10) Monster

Kenzo Tenma as seen in Monster (Image via Madhouse)

Monster follows Kenzo Tenma, a brilliant neurosurgeon who is hailed as one of the best in the field. Kenzo has a great sense of admiration for his own created principles, and when it comes to saving one’s life, he will treat all of his patients equally. He will never prioritize the lives of influential personalities who are rich and powerful, over ordinary individuals.

However, Tenma’s principals made him responsible for countless deaths in the city. He saves the life of a young boy who turns out to be the serial killer or the titular "Monster" who slaughters people for no definite reason.

Tenma sets out on his path to make amends for what he did. After learning about his mistake, he vowed to make amends for his mistake. Both the protagonists of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood and Monster are set in their path of redemption.

They also came across some of the shocking revelations that made them question their conscience.

