Connection between Fire Force and Soul Eater explained

Fire Force and Soul Eater author Atsushi Ohkubo is well known for creating two very strange, enjoyable series focusing on bizarre powers and conflicts. When the former first came out on July 5, 2019, many people speculated whether or not it was connected to his previous work, Soul Eater.

At the time of writing, it has been confirmed that Fire Force is, in fact, a prequel to Soul Eater, though likely not in the way many people were expecting.

Fire Force and Soul Eater, same worlds?

When it first began, it seemed like more of Ohkubo's work, with crazy powers, odd character quirks, and plenty of fanservice. But the biggest plot twist came when the moon first came into view, and the fans really began to believe that the two series were connected somehow.

The moon is iconic in Soul Eater with its eerie grin, and when it first appeared in Fire Force, fans were shocked to discover such a blatant reference to the author's previous series. So, with this in mind, the theory that Fire Force was either a prequel or a sequel to Soul Eater started to become more than just a theory.

At the end of the series, the truth was revealed. It's a prequel to Soul Eater, and here's why.

Holy Sol and Souls

One Twitter user, Reqium4Bong, lays it out clearly. When Shinra first emerged from the First Pillar, he learned that the Pillars of that world were responsible for most of the problems in the series.

Shinra knew that the only way to resolve the conflict wasn't to change society as the characters knew it. Instead, he would have to change the world itself.

At the end of Fire Force, the series' protagonist does something completely unexpected. He creates the world of Soul Eater to contain Fire Force's biggest threat so far, the Holy Sol Religion.

In the series, the Holy Sol Religion was a cult that focused on life, and while this sounds good on paper. The truth of the matter was that it served Evangelist Haumea, who was channeling God on a zealous crusade.

To defeat her, Shinra had to flip the world's values on its head.

For a world focused on life, it instead needed to focus on Death. With that came the creation of Death, or the Shinigami from Soul Eater. To pull from Shinra's own words:

"When I rebuilt the world, I lessened the value of life."

In Fire Force, combustion happens when a person's soul overlaps when their counterpart from Adolla crosses over. Shinra decided that instead of people spontaneously exploding, he would remake the world to be more "absurd."

Youko👾Requiem🎶🎵 @requiem4bong ☠️🧵-a thread How the connection of Soul Eater and Fire Force has been Ohkubo’s plan since the very start☠️🧵-a thread How the connection of Soul Eater and Fire Force has been Ohkubo’s plan since the very start 🔥☠️🧵-a thread https://t.co/fo9DF1RPJo

So now, instead of spontaneous combustion, events like Zombies or Soul Resonance will occur. In addition, the Evangelist would be sealed underneath the world Shinra created.

One of the final scenes of the manga is a city familiar to many Soul Eater fans, that being an overview of DWMA.

As if that wasn't proof enough, one of the final shots of the series is Maka and Soul, as children, walking down the world Shinra made. The infamous sword, Excalibur, also makes an appearance.

REM @Rising_CT Fire Force definitely has one of the most satisfying endings in manga everything came full circled and tied into each other perfectly all while being the prequel to Soul Eater which is a masterpiece in its own right Fire Force definitely has one of the most satisfying endings in manga everything came full circled and tied into each other perfectly all while being the prequel to Soul Eater which is a masterpiece in its own right https://t.co/jI3MaGUTQm

So, as the series comes to a close, the reader gets to see just how the wacky world of Soul Eater was made.

Edited by Ravi Iyer