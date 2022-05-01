Manga and anime targeted towards young males are known as "seinen" in Japan ("Youth" is translated as "seinen" in Japanese), although they have gained international acclaim because of their more adult themes. We, 90's kids didn't have much going on back then in terms of entertainment.

Simply put, there wasn't a lot to do. Except, of course, if you were big on watching anime. And oh boy, were they good! And to stroll down the memory lane, we've listed some of our favorite 90s Seinen anime characters from our early years that will bring back memories of the good ol' days. Though we'd love to know more about the anime you, '90s kids, loved the best!

10 Seinen Anime Characters every 90's kid grew up watching

10) Hajime Kindaichi: The files of young Kindaichi

This uninspired, lethargic, and perhaps licentious high schooler is the torment of his close friend Miyuki Nanase. However, he boasts an IQ of 180. A few individuals, though, acknowledge his brilliance and analytical abilities.

He is believed to be unpopular with females. Yet, several female characters in the novel, including Miyuki Nanase, have fallen in love with him because of his generosity and comical antics. He is a faithful companion and an outstanding detective despite his many weaknesses.

9) Eikichi Onizuka: Great Teacher Onizuka

Eikichi Onizuka (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Holy Forest Academy's homeroom teacher is Eikichi Onizuka, clearly one of the most sought-after seinen characters in the '90s. A gangster-turned-teacher, he is just 22 with pierced ears and likes to smoke and wear skimpy outfits.

He also has a black belt with extraordinary endurance, rides a bike, and has a strong desire to instill some morals in his messed-up pupils. Most of the time, Onizuka wears a cosplay costume or a normal outfit. As well as being attractive, he's known for having colored his hair blond.

8) Ryo Saeba: City Hunter

One of the most famous Seinen back in the day was City Hunter. When Ryo is not working, he appears to be goofball, sluggish, and idiotic. However, he is attentive and cautious when he is in a perilous situation.

Ryo's persona is often lampooned for his reckless tendencies. His clientele tend to be young, attractive ladies. He enjoys flirting with young ladies in Tokyo's pubs and clubs in his spare time.

7) Black Jack: Black Jack

Black Jack (image via Studio Toho)

Known as Black Jack in the medical community, Kuroo Hazama is a revered doctor. He is an expert surgeon working without a license, but he is very well-known in the Black Jack anime universe.

Because of his looks, many people believe that Hazama is a cruel and heartless person, although this is not always the case. Although he charges exorbitant fees for his services, he conducts free operations on those who have touched him in some way.

6) Spike Spiegel: Cowboy Bebop

Spike Spiegel (Image via Studio Sunrise)

A bounty hunter, or "Cowboy," is hired by the ISSP to arrest criminals in return for payment. Spike Spiegel, a former hitman, captains the Bebop, a spacecraft filled with jovial cowboys. Cowboy Bebop mixes elements of cyberpunk science fiction, western and noir cinema tropes, and philosophical issues like existentialism into a unique narrative style.

Spike often appears to be laidback and lazy, but he's an expert at Jeet Kune do, a martial arts practice. Even with his sordid past, Spike is caring and affectionate, especially towards Jet. This Seinen anime is quite popular, and is considered as one of the greatest animated series of all time.

5) Gene Starwind: Outlaw Star

Since his father died while Gene was in his early teens, it's safe to assume that he was left to fend for himself after experiencing such hardship. For most of his life, he was unable to leave the confines of his home due to his fear of space. Gene, as a consequence, is an extremely guarded individual who seldom displays his genuine emotions.

On the other hand, he is just as obnoxious when it comes to his libido. Gene is a well-known womanizer who is exceedingly flirty with other ladies. Defusing circumstances in a fight may be a challenge for Gene, who has a tendency to grow smug and enthusiastic. The manga version of this Seinen anime has been translated and published in Chinese, Spanish, German and Italian, although there is no official English version of it.

4) Shotaro Kaneda: Akira

Shotaro Kaneda (Image via Studio Shinsha)

Another such Seinen character who had a humongous fanbase was Shotaro. Shotaro is revolting and fiery, yet brave. Defiance against conventional forms of power is symbolized by Kaneda, who is the main protagonist.

Kaneda's fellow motorcyclists think he's conceited, and that's a fair assessment. While Kaneda is conceited, he is also fiercely loyal to those closest to him. This Seinen manga is one of the first to have been translated and published by Marvel Comics.

3) Takumi Fujiwara: Initial D

Many have made observations regarding Takumi's stubbornness and strong will, despite the fact that he seems submissive and frail. In contrast, others who have competed with Takumi have found him to be very focused and intuitive while driving.

Many of his opponents were caught off guard by his seeming docility. Takumi hopes to be the quickest street racer in the world and a professional racer one day. Initial D, back in the '90s, made up for a great Seinen watch.

2) Kenzo Tenma: Monster

Dr. Tenma cares about people's well-being despite his professional role. Because of his selfless deeds, he gains a lot of respect from the people he encounters. Tenma's youth is shrouded in mystery, however, it is known that he was often bullied as a kid in Japan.

He also had two physicians in his family, however, Tenma wasn't close to them. It was soon realized that Kenzo was arguably the greatest neurosurgeon on staff and was elevated to the position of chief when he met Eva. The infamous Seinen Monster had us on the edge of our seats.

1) Guts: Berserk

Guts, as seen in Berserk (Image via Studio GEMBA)

Guts is a rugged, jaded character with a pessimistic attitude to life who is well-known for his austere demeanor. Since he was a child, he has endured waves of pain and betrayal, and practically all of the high points in his life have turned into lows.

It's surprising to see him soften in the presence of the people who matter most to him. He's less cold and aloof when he's with people he knows and trusts, but it doesn't change his dry candor.

