Berserk chapter 373: Guts battles his demons as Schierke and the others come under siege

Berserk chapter 373 was released on Thursday, May 25, 2023, bringing with it another typical Mori-era chapter for the series. While the longtime friend of the series’ late creator, Kentaro Miura, is clearly building towards something big, he seems to be taking a while to get there.

Likewise, the infrequency at which the chapters are published, combined with a lack of significant events, is starting to leave a bad taste in readers’ mouths. While Mori can certainly change this in just a few issues, Berserk chapter 373 is seemingly setting the timer on how long Mori has to do something big.

Berserk chapter 373 continues to seemingly build towards something big, but with no immediate payoff or intrigue

Berserk chapter 373: Attacked from within and from the outside

Berserk chapter 373 began with a focus on Isidro and Serpico, who’re talking on the deck of Roderick’s ship, the Seahorse. Serpico says they’ve been looking for Isidro, who, in turn, asks if they need him for something. Serpico explains that Schierke is set to conduct a magic rite to ascertain Casca’s location following her abduction by Griffith.

Serpico begins explaining what the ritual will do to her and allow her to achieve, but Isidro interrupts, saying he has no clue about any magic stuff. Serpico then explains how, with Elf Island gone, along with the Great Spirit Tree and the souls it supported, many witches have lost their home and are now losing their powers.

Berserk chapter 373 then sees Serpico explain that thankfully, because they’re strangers to the island, its vanishing had no particular effect on them. He adds that, all they can do now, is trust Schierke, as the issue shifts perspectives to show her getting ready to start the rite. She asks Farnese to take care of her body in case anything happens.

Roderick asks if all she wants them to do is just watch over her, prompting her to respond that it’s important for everyone’s awareness to be focused in one place for the rite. She adds that even those who’ve never studied magic can contribute to the process, sitting down to begin the ritual shortly thereafter.

Berserk chapter 373 then sees one of Roderick’s men ask if Schierke is nodding off, prompting Farnese to shush him in response. Farnese then explains that Schierke’s consciousness is going into a realm beyond that of the dead. Schierke’s consciousness then separates her body, allowing her to see the Dragon’s Path of Od, which leads back to the World Tree.

Schierke realizes that she can use the path to manifest her perception beyond the horizon, beginning to do so and sensing a dense Od gathering in the distance. She says it’s as if all Od is flowing towards a single point, stating that there can only be one such place in the world. She seemingly asserts that Casca is surely there, possibly referring to the World Tree being here, if not Falconia.

Berserk chapter 373 then shifts perspectives to Guts, who is still lying on the floor in emotional and seemingly physical distress. As it happens, the Beast of Darkness arises from Guts’ sword, beginning to laugh and taunt him as it manifests. Once fully formed, it sits atop Dragonslayer’s blade, asking Guts if he wants “it.”

The next page sees the Beast refer to the “it” as “power,” prompting Guts to reach out and grab Dragonslayer by its hilt. The Beast then seems to try to take over Guts’ mental state, but he appears to successfully fend it off. Suddenly, a naked Griffith then appears atop his sword, shocking Guts greatly.

Guts then begins to vomit for some reason, passing out shortly thereafter with Dragonslayer still in hand as the Beast of Darkness laughs at him. Berserk chapter 373 then sees the Beast say that Guts can’t deny it, and that the Brand of Sacrifice limits him, as well as that his flesh restrains him.

The Beast then says that, if Guts yields his all to it, including his flesh, blood, pain, creaking of his bones, and soul, then it will do something impactful for him. However, the Beast doesn’t actually say what it will do for Guts if he does this, with the issue then shifting focus to the room where the rite is taking place.

Berserk chapter 373 then sees Kushan soldiers ambush and attack the boat, launching smoke bombs before boarding. Their forces are shown to be massive as they board, with everyone inside running and hiding as best as they can. Farnese is shown to be carrying Schierke away as the soldiers swarm, and the issue ends with Guts fully unconscious on the floor.

Berserk chapter 373: In summation

Unfortunately, there’s not much to discuss in Berserk chapter 373. While it’s clearly building towards something big with Guts, Kouji Mori’s new arc for the series doesn’t seem to be moving quickly enough and as excitingly as fans had hoped.

While something big appears to be on the horizon, it’s somewhat disappointing to realize that most every chapter under the Mori era has ended with Guts out of commission and usually lying on the floor.

