Berserk Chapter 365: Fantasia disturbed, old wounds reopened, and more

The late, great Kentaro Miura’s Berserk returned today with Berserk chapter 365 as well as chapter 366, making a triumphant double-issue return to regular serialization. Chapter 365 follows up after the previous installment, which was the last chapter of the series to be storyboarded and drawn by Miura himself.

However, with Kouji Mori at the helm and Miura’s very own team at Studio Gaga helping to write and draw, Berserk chapter 365 still oozes the Miura level of quality. Fans are ecstatic about the series' return, and Chapter 365 lives up to their expectations in terms of overall quality and feel.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down Berserk chapter 365 in its entirety.

Berserk Chapter 365 marks post-Miura debut of series, maintains same level of visual quality with Kouji Mori, Studio Gaga behind production

Guts and Griffith meet again?

Berserk chapter 365, entitled Lull of a Waning Moon, begins with a shot of the island of Elfhelm, a waning moon shining light down over the entire area. Puck is seen flying through the sky when he suddenly seems to notice something, but he isn’t the only one.

Mermaids, animals, and even more creatures of Elfhelm can sense what Puck did, possibly signifying that all of Fantasia can sense it. The creatures begin discussing what they all feel, saying it’s not a man who has come here, but a “terrifying entity” which is from outside the island.

Berserk chapter 365 then quickly shows a shot of the moon once more, before showing Casca, Schierke, and Ivalera all in a room together. Casca, wearing the anti-Brand-of-Sacrifice talisman which Flora, Schierke’s Master, gave to her, begins walking out of the cottage they’re in. Schierke and Ivalera follow, eventually leading to the three seeing Guts and Griffith facing off.

Shots of Griffith are seen here, almost implying him to be looking directly at Casca at this moment. However, this causes Casca’s brand of sacrifice to begin oozing blood, as her eyes go blank and she begins reliving her past interactions with Griffith and Femto.

Berserk Chapter 365: Casca’s screams and Guts’ rage

The talisman she received from Flora breaks, as she begins saying it can’t be Griffith while her brand of sacrifice begins oozing even more blood than before. Schierke seems to also be affected by his presence, being sent into some sort of astral project based on the artwork present here.

Chapter 365 suddenly changes tone drastically, as Casca’s tortured screams begin filling the night air of Elfhelm. Guts, who can hear his love screaming behind him, begins losing his cool, and is clearly preparing to attack Griffith in some way. His body begins shaking and a classic Miura-style panel shows him gritting his teeth as anger washes over his face.

He rushes Griffith, who keeps his eyes cool, and draws his sword. Chapter 365’s final panels see Guts swinging his sword down on his former friend, who maintains his icy gaze despite the offensive in front of him. As mentioned above, chapter 365 is actually part of a larger double issue, with 366 immediately picking up where this ends.

In summation

Berserk chapter 365 is a short but engaging and interesting chapter which sets up the other half of the double issue quite well. Furthermore, it establishes that Moonlight Boy has no ill-willed od which can be detected, but this changes upon his transformation into Griffith. This is key information which will likely come into play later on in the series, considering how prevalent this storyline has been.

Berserk chapter 365 is very sparse in terms of dialogue, instead letting the visuals do all the talking needed. This is a prudent move on Kouji Mori and Studio Gaga’s part, aiming to establish that a similar level of artistic quality to the great Miura’s can be made.

While very few, if any, can compare to Miura’s masterful and impactful artwork in the dark fantasy genre, Mori and Gaga are at least doing a fantastic job of replicating it as best they can. Follow along for more Berserk news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2022 progresses.

