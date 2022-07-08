Did Berserk Chapter 367 make a potential mistake?

Berserk Chapter 367 was released earlier today via official means. However, it brought about a very interesting issue with confusing choices. While any continuation of the late Kentaro Miura’s series is appreciated, the latest developments have simply caused too much of an issue considering the last few chapters that Miura himself orchestrated and published.

Berserk Chapter 367’s main flaw, as was the case with 366 and 365, was an apparent lack of dialogue from the cast in general — specifically Griffith. Miura’s last published Chapter 364 established that Griffith could and was willing to speak with Guts and his group, yet he’s said nothing since then in the last three issues.

Regardless of narrative issues which have cropped up thus far, the Studio Gaga team is doing an excellent job with the artwork. Even more so than the previous two issues, 367 feels like it was almost drawn by Miura himself, speaking to the talent of those he trained before his untimely death.

Follow along as this article fully reviews and briefly summarizes the events of Berserk Chapter 367.

Berserk Chapter 367 makes interesting choices with 3 chapters left in current Fantasia arc

Berserk Chapter 367's brief summation

Berserk Chapter 367 begins immediately where the previous issue left off, continuing the fight between the recently arrived Zodd and an infuriated Guts.

The two fight for a few pages with the former blocking the latter from reaching Griffith, before perspective changes to Danan, Isidro, Isma, and Serpico, who have just finished their brownie duties.

As the latter three depart, Danan begins shuddering, and shortly thereafter falls over from weakness. She says that everything will be lost, and that she senses great danger which will “spring forth from the earth, one after another.”

Elfhelm’s great cherry tree begins scattering its blossoms as perspective reshifts to Guts and company.

Griffith is seen approaching the unconscious Casca, causing Guts to rush past Zodd and attempt to cut his former friend down once more. However, he stops upon realizing he’s holding Casca in his arms, visibly confused by the latest turn of events.

The cherry blossoms have now almost fully shed from Elfhelm’s great cherry tree, as the earth begins splitting open across all of Skellig.

This separates Guts from Griffith, Casca, and Zodd, who seem to be preparing to leave Skellig with Casca taken prisoner. Berserk Chapter 367 ends with a triumphant shot of the latter three, who have seemingly won this round given how this issue ends.

Review of Berserk Chapter 367

While Berserk Chapter 367 has only just been released, initial fan response has been less than ideal. Many seem confused by the sudden and apparently definitive destruction of Skellig, and Elfhelm — the latter of which had been previously characterized as the last bastion of safety in the new Fantasia world.

The lack of dialogue in the latest three issues has also been something fans are particularly perturbed about, finding it a stark departure from Griffith’s monologue at the end of Chapter 364.

While the health of authors and illustrators in the manga industry undoubtedly comes first, the efforts seem somewhat lackluster so far, especially in the context of this latest issue having been released.

The apparent destruction of Elfhelm also creates further problems beyond simply losing a safe-haven for humanity. Significant lore information could’ve been touched on via continued discussions with Skull Knight, and Hanarr — the original wearer and creator of the Berserker armor, respectively.

While it might be something that Miura was teasing and building towards in the final issues published during his lifetime, it seems to have been at least temporarily abandoned now.

With how torn apart the island of Skellig appeared to be in such a small area, it’s unlikely that the underground-dwelling Hanarr will survive this unfortunate calamity.

Furthermore, the abduction of Casca by Griffith seems to go against Miura’s wishes of having her and Guts become truly reunited in the near future. While she did regain her sanity, she’s unable to confront her former lover due to the memories and trauma he stirs within her.

Now, it seems that she may return to her broken state due to the stress of being abducted by Griffith.

In summation

While this article makes fair criticisms of Berserk Chapter 367 and other post-mortem issues for the late Miura’s series, there is no better team to continue the series than those doing so.

Miura’s personal assistants and close friend Kouji Mori no doubt have a plan in mind, even if the early stages of that plan are currently causing doubt amongst fans.

Berserk Chapter 367 also marks the beginning of the very end of the Fantasia arc, which should end in Chapter 370. Perhaps Mori and his team are looking to close out Miura’s work in a swift manner, allowing the last section of the story he personally worked on to remain largely his as the series moves forward from his death.

As a result, fans would do well to give Mori and the Studio Gaga team some time to establish and start their own creative approach in the upcoming story arc. While Berserk Chapter 367 is far from encouraging, there are still three issues left in the arc to change fans’ minds about the latest events.

Be sure to keep up with all Berserk manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2022 progresses.

