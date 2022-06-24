Berserk Chapter 366: How safe is Elfhelm?

The late Kentaro Miura’s Berserk saw its serialization resume today with Berserk Chapter 366 and Chapter 365, marking a triumphant double-issue return. Miura’s lifelong friend and mangaka colleague Kouji Mori is in charge of the project, while Miura’s assistants and proteges at Studio Gaga continue to work on the iconic dark fantasy story.

Berserk Chapter 366, as well as Chapter 365, continue the story as Miura himself left it, with Moonlight Boy being revealed as Griffith on Elfhelm. However, the latest issues feature some startling developments that bring into question the safety of Elfhelm and just how detached it is from the rest of the world.

Follow along as this article breaks down exactly why Elfhelm’s safety is questionable in light of Berserk Chapter 366 and Chapter 365.

Berserk Chapter 366 sees Zodd arrive on Elfhelm which brings the island’s safety and stealth into question

Berserk Chapter 366: Zodd’s arrival

Yunos @Kurisutiiiiina Whenever people only talk about how much gore, violence, or disgusting scenes there are in Berserk, it only shows how little knowledge they have about the series because they would also know there’s just as many beautiful and peaceful moments/lessons that touch your heart Whenever people only talk about how much gore, violence, or disgusting scenes there are in Berserk, it only shows how little knowledge they have about the series because they would also know there’s just as many beautiful and peaceful moments/lessons that touch your heart https://t.co/kTTrTb7tOJ

As mentioned above, Kentaro Miura’s magnum opus Berserk resumed serialization today with Berserk Chapter 366, as well as Chapter 365. The double-issue release was celebratory in nature as fans rejoiced in the continuation of the series by Miura’s lifelong friend and mangaka colleague Kouji Mori, as well as the former's assistants and proteges at Studio Gaga.

The double-issue resumes just after Miura's last chapter of the series which revealed the Moonlight Boy's real identity to be Griffith and that he was on Elfhelm. Fans had been left incredibly confused by the revelation when Chapter 364 released over a year ago, with many theorizing that the issue was meant to mark the end of the series where Casca, Guts, and Griffith reunite.

However, the latest double-issue of Berserk Chapter 366 and Chapter 365 have brought even more confusion into the current storyline. The commentary on the ods of the Moonlight Boy and Griffith being distinctly different was quite confusing as the latter’s presence was only detected on Elfhelm after transforming.

fiona @Ioglady the classic griffith standing naked and guts screaming page i missed berserk the classic griffith standing naked and guts screaming page i missed berserk https://t.co/1aysz1BPY8

Furthermore, the appearance of Nosferatu Zodd in Berserk Chapter 366’s final pages has led fans to question the safety and secrecy of Elfhelm. Thanks to Puck’s point of view, readers know that Zodd specifically flew to Elfhelm and descended specifically to where Griffith was at that moment.

Whereas the Moonlight Boy has been shown to have the means to find the location of Guts’ party throughout recent arcs, it’s unknown how Zodd was able to locate Griffith. It’s possible that he was alerted to Griffith’s location only when the latter exited his Moonlight Boy form, but that is purely speculative and no confirmation for the same has been issued as of writing.

Regardless of how Zodd was able to locate the island, it exposes a certain level of vulnerability when it comes to the safety of Elfhelm and Guts’ party. With Griffith and Zodd now clearly knowing how to access Elfhelm, there’s nothing stopping the Band of the White Falcon, or Falconia’s Band of the Falcon, from gathering their forces and attacking the island.

In summation

Millerrrr48 @Larry200417 Berserk chapter 365 & 366 was crazy . Next chapter in 2 weeks Berserk chapter 365 & 366 was crazy . Next chapter in 2 weeks 🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/CtsXLnV9PB

While it’s unknown how Griffith and Zodd were able to disguise their ods, and how the latter was able to discover the island, the incident reveals a number of issues. Berserk Chapter 366 and Chapter 365 have certainly shed some interesting light on the subject, but that has unfortunately dimmed readers' understanding of the current events.

The double-issue return of the series, despite the new questions and problems it poses, has been welcomed with open arms by fans and critics alike. Fans have also had the opportunity to place their faith in Kouji Mori and the Studio Gaga team, with many citing how Miura-esque the art and the latest developments in the new issues have been.

Be sure to keep up with all Berserk news, as well as anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2022 progresses.

