The new City Hunter anime announces release date, theme song, and more

One of the most celebrated anime franchises of all time is the City Hunter anime, originally conceptualized as an adaptation of author and illustrator Tsukasa Hojo’s original manga series. Several mainline anime television and film adaptations of the manga exist, as do several spinoff series and live-action adaptations.

Despite the fact that Hojo's original manga series has been entirely adapted numerous times at this point, the franchise continues to release new stories. Fans of the City Hunter anime continue to gush about each new project, enthusiastically supporting it in every relevant forum of discussion.

Fans were recently ecstatic when the franchise's official Twitter account announced a new City Hunter anime film, set to debut in Japanese theaters later this year. Earlier today, the official Twitter account for the franchise’s film further buoyed this previously established excitement by sharing a trailer, the theme song, and more for the film.

City Hunter anime film’s trailer confirms an additional cast, theme songs, and September 8 release date

On Tuesday, June 13, 2023, the official Twitter account for the City Hunter anime franchise announced the new film City Hunter The Movie: Angel Dust. The announcement revealed the film’s main key visual, a full-length, and the Friday, September 8, 2023 opening date for Japanese theaters. Additionally, the film’s opening and ending themes were also revealed to be Whatever Comes and Get Wild, respectively, with both being performed by TM Network.

The announcement also revealed new characters and cast members. This includes Miyuki Sawashiro as Angie, Kenyuu Horiuchi as Shin Kaibara, Tomokazu Seki as Pirarucu, and Subaru Kimura as Espada. Angie is an overseas movie producer who came to Japan to shoot a movie about her cat traveling through Japan. However, when her cat runs off, she seeks the eponymous hero’s help.

Shin Kaibara, meanwhile, is a battle-scarred mercenary leader who once raised the orphaned Ryo as a warrior. Pirarucu and Espada both serve as members of the “Wetworks” assassination team, set to be the film’s main antagonist group. Other confirmed cast members include Keiko Toda as Hitomi, Chika Sakamoto as Ai, and Rica Fukami as Rui.

Franchise director Kenji Kodama is directing the new film at Sunrise Studios and The Answer Studio Co., Ltd. Yasuyuki Muto is writing the screenplay, while Aniplex is distributing the film. The film’s events revolve around the titular protagonist Ryo Saeba’s past and the death of his former partner, Hideyuki Makimura. The film will also revolve around Angel Dust, which was important in the original series.

Akira Kamiya returns as Ryo Saeba, as do Kazue Ikuro as Kaori Makimura, Harumi Ichiryusai as Saeko Nogami, Tessho Genda as Umibozu, and Mami Koyama as Miki. The film commemorates the television anime’s 35th anniversary.

