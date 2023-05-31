Where to watch Monster anime online - Streaming details for all regions

Naoki Urasawa's Monster anime is one of the highest-acclaimed seinen series to come out in the early 2000s. However, with the recent rise in the number of anime fans worldwide, there is now a renewed interest in the series. Thus, we will take a look at the streaming websites where one can watch the Monster anime online.

Naoki Urasawa's Monster follows Dr Kenzo Tenma, a brain surgeon, who decided to deal with his hospital's political bias by going against the wishes of higher authorities. This led him to operate on Johan Liebert, a boy with a gunshot wound on his head. However, this was a mistake as the boy later grew up to become a "monster" and Tenma's worst nightmare.

Monster anime: Where to legally watch it online?

Screenshot of Monster on Netflix (Image via Netflix/Sportskeeda)

While Monster anime, produced by Madhouse, is quite popular in the anime industry, it is still rather difficult to stream online. Earlier, the anime was available to watch on several television networks, but its streaming options are quite low.

It was only on January 1, 2023, that Netflix began streaming the Monster anime internationally on its platform. While initially, the anime only premiered its first 30 episodes, the streaming service later added the remaining 44 episodes in the following month.

Screenshot of Monster anime on Amazon Prime Video (Image via Amazon Prime Video/Sportskeeda)

As for Netflix subscriptions, it ranges from $6.99/month to $19.99/month in the United States. The pricing for the same depends on the type of package a user wants, i.e., standard with ads, basic, standard, and premium. In addition, the platform has also added the option to add members to the account who do not live with you. All the details for the same are available on Netflix's website.

If you do not want to subscribe to Netflix, the Monster anime is also available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. However, the availability of the anime on this platform changes from one location to another.

Screenshot of Monster on Hulu Japan (Image via Hulu Japan/Sportskeeda)

Lastly, Monster is also available to watch on Hulu Japan, albeit only in untranslated Japanese.

A word of caution - despite the name, Hulu Japan is different from Hulu in the United States, and thus requires a separate subscription. The good thing is that the platform offers a two-week free trial, which could be enough to binge-watch the entire anime.

Funimation and Crunchyroll logos (Image via Funimation and Crunchyroll)

Unfortunately for fans, anime streaming giants like Crunchyroll and Funimation do not have the streaming rights for Monster.

Thus, fans who are unwilling to purchase a subscription for other streaming services may need to wait for the anime to be added to the aforementioned websites' library. However, there is no guarantee that it will happen anytime in the near future.

Poll : 0 votes