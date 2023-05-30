Netflix reveals BASTARD!! Anime season 2 release date and trailer

Netflix revealed the release date for BASTARD!! anime season 2 on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. They announced that the second season is set to premiere on Monday, July 31, 2023, in the anime's second trailer. The trailer gave fans a glimpse of what they could expect from the upcoming season.

Kazushi Hagiwara's Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy is one of Shueisha's best-selling manga with over 30 million copies sold worldwide. The manga began its serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Shōnen Jump in 1988 and continued irregularly in Ultra Jump from 2000. As of now, the series is on hiatus, with its latest chapter released in 2010.

BASTARD!! anime season 2 trailer reveals July 2023 release date

Netflix Anime @NetflixAnime Dark Schneider is back! Check out the new official teaser for season 2 of BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-. Streaming begins Monday, July 31, only on Netflix! Dark Schneider is back! Check out the new official teaser for season 2 of BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-. Streaming begins Monday, July 31, only on Netflix! https://t.co/pOxZVyxffV

Netflix revealed the second official trailer for Bastard!! anime season 2 on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. The trailer revealed the anime's release date as all 15 episodes of the ONA are set to be released together on Monday, July 31, 2023.

The trailer gave fans a glimpse of what they could expect from the upcoming season. It will focus on Kall-Su, another one of the Four Divine Kings, who has been reigning as the High King. He has raised an army of 12 Sorcerer Shoguns who are tasked with searching for Princess Sheila as she holds the final key to resurrecting Anthrasax, the God of Destruction. However, Dark Schneider's resurrection is set to be a thorn in their path.

Kall-Su as seen in Bastard!! anime season 2 trailer (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Elsewhere, the survivors of the Kingdom of A-Ian-Maide have banded together and become The Samurai Corps. They are a resistance force against the Sorcerer Shoguns and will clash against them to put a stop to their ambitions.

Thus, fans can expect The 12 Sorcerer Shoguns led by Kall-Su to fight against The Guardians of the Kingdom "The Samurai Corps" in the upcoming anime. The final battle is set to take place in King Crimson Glory.

Opening and ending theme songs and artists revealed

Dark Schneider and Yoko Tia Noto as seen in Bastard!! anime season 2 trailer (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Bastard!! anime also revealed the opening and ending theme songs and artists for the upcoming second season. The opening song is titled NEW DAWN and it will be performed by coldrain. As per Masato from coldrain, NEW DAWN is the most metal song in their history as it is twice as intense as the opening theme song of the first season.

The ending theme song is titled La Muse perdue and it will be performed by Tielle. She previously performed the ending theme song for the anime's first season and was honored to be back in charge. She created the new song interpreting the love that is hidden in the characters and the battle against the 12 Sorcerer Shoguns led by Kall-Su.

As mentioned earlier, the second season will be released on Monday, July 31, 2023, with all 15 episodes being released together.

Poll : 0 votes