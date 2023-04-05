Bastard!! Heavy Metal Season 2 announces two new character additions to the anime

Kazushi Hagiwara's Bastard!! Heavy Metal Season 2 has become one of the most awaited sequels of 2023. With its skyrocketing popularity, the series garnered a lot of praise and retained a huge fanbase worldwide who are eager to see the return of Dark Schneider.

Given the title of the sequel, BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- Requiem of Hell Arc, Season 2 will adapt volumes 8 to 12. Bastard!! Heavy Metal Season 2 will be released in 2023, exclusively on Netflix.

Recently, the anime's official website hyped the fans by announcing two new characters and the voice actors portraying the roles.

Bastard!! Heavy Metal Season 2 will see the debut of a shadow master and a skilled martial artist

Takahiro Fujiwara is joining the cast of Bastard!! Heavy Metal Season 2 as Boro Gil Boru, a shadow master from the frontier tribe, who can easily manipulate shadows with the magical powers bestowed by his ancestors.

Following a Samurai code, he adheres to discipline and can easily see through his opponents' strengths. Fujiwara is one of the most renowned voice actors known for his role in Berserk as Pippin, in My Hero Academia as Kurogiri, and in Attack on Titan as Lobov.

Tomohiro Yamaguchi will be playing Zack Walder, a skilled martial artist who mastered Karate to a more formidable level and can fire hundreds of fist shots per second.

Zack wields a tuning fork sword, also known as the Sonic Sword, which is a pair of stilettos. His secret technique reaches the speed of sound. Yamaguchi is known for playing Krad in Reincarnated as a Sword and Shiina Nikki in Roulette.

Here’s the list of the previously announced characters and their cast in Bastard!! Heavy Metal Season 2:

Dark Schneider - Kishou Taniyama

Dark Priest Abigail - Tomokazu Sugita

Gara - Hiroki Yasumoto

Kall-Su - Kensho Ono

Lars - Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

Sean Ari - Ari Ozawa

Di-amon - Takehito Koyasu

Kai Harn - Shizuka Itou

Arshes Nei - Youko Hikasa

Princess Sheila - Nao Touyama

Lushe Renren - Kanae Itou

astravalon 「勇気の宇宙騎士」 @DoubleXDynamic BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- (2022) (rewatch)



It is with great pleasure that I can confirm this series is still

So

Fucking

Peak

Here’s how the official website of the series describes the plot:

"The Dark Rebel Army, which plans to resurrect the god of destruction Anthrasax, continues to expand its power in a bid to rule the world, led by the overwhelmingly powerful Four Divine Kings."

It continues:

"In order to save the kingdom, Tia Noto Yoko, daughter of the Great Priest, has a decision to make - she must resurrect the ancient great wizard who once plotted to rule the world, and who is sealed within her childhood friend Lucien Renren. The only thing that can undo the seal is a virgin’s maiden kiss. Facing imminent danger, Yoko puts her lips on Lucien’s, and in that moment, a dark and powerful energy fills the air."

The exact release date and additional details surrounding the sequel will be revealed soon by Netflix. Both parts of Bastard!! Heavy Metal season 1 are available on Netflix.

