Bastard!! Heavy Metal announces 2nd cour with an official trailer

Kazushi Hagiwara's popular anime, Bastard!! Heavy Metal, garnered a lot of praise from fans worldwide for its distinctive setting, plot, and character design after its premiere on Netflix on June 30 this year. Before the show's release announcement, the production house and the creator revealed that the ONA would boast a total of 24 episodes.

After releasing the first 13 episodes of the series, there was no news regarding the second part. Recently, Bastard!! Heavy Metal announced its second cour with an official trailer that gave a glimpse of the upcoming events where the show's protagonist, Dark Schneider, will face Abigail and his "Army of the Decay."

Bastard!! Heavy Metal 2nd cour will resume Dark Schneider’s journey on September 15

The first 13 episodes were released on Netflix in over 190 countries worldwide. The finale of the first cour about Dark Schneider vs. Arshes Nei created so much hype amongst fans that they also got emotional over the protagonist's ultimate sacrifice. Bastard!! Heavy Metal fans got impatient with the unwavering anticipation of Dark Schneider's future.

On September 8, 2022, Netflix's official YouTube channel dropped the 2nd cour's trailer, which announced that the second half, with the remaining 11 episodes, will be released worldwide on September 15, 2022.

As shown in the trailer, Dark Schneider, who has proclaimed himself to be immortal, will be up against a new rising threat for the Kingdom of Metallica, Abigail, one of the Four Divine Kings, feared by his epithet, The Prophet of the Underworld.

Here is the official synopsis of Bastard!! Heavy Metal:

“The Dark Rebel Army, which plans to resurrect the god of destruction Anthrasax, continues to expand its power in a bid to rule the world, led by the overwhelmingly powerful Four Divine Kings,” reads the official synopsis of the manga. “In order to save the kingdom, Tia Noto Yoko, daughter of the Great Priest, has a decision to make - she must resurrect the ancient great wizard who once plotted to rule the world, and who is sealed within her childhood friend Lucien Renren. The only thing that can undo the seal is a virgin’s maiden kiss. Facing imminent danger, Yoko puts her lips on Lucien’s, and in that moment, a dark and powerful energy fills the air.”

Bastard!! Heavy Metal 2nd cour staff

The second part of Bastard!! Heavy Metal continues with the same staff and the production house. Here's the list of staff members:

Director - Takaharu Ozaki and Yousuke Kuroda

Series Composition - Sayaka Ono

Character Design - Sayaka Ono

Creature Designer - Raita Sunaga

Art Director - Kazuhiro Inoue

Color Design - Aiko Shinohara

Director of Photography - Junpei Takatsu

Music Composer - Yasuharu Takanashi

Studio - LIDEN FILMS

Bastard!! Heavy Metal Cast

Most of the characters from part 1 are going to reprise their role in the 2nd cour with few additions like Abigail:

Dark Schneider - Kishou Taniyama

Dark Priest Abigail - Tomokazu Sugita

Gara - Hiroki Yasumoto

Kall-Su - Kensho Ono

Arshes Nei - Youko Hikasa

Princess Sheila - Nao Touyama

Lushe Renren - Kanae Itou

Lars - Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

Sean Ari - Ari Ozawa

Kai Harn - Shizuka Itou

Di-amon - Takehito Koyasu

