10 anime to watch if you like Black Clover

Yuki Tabata's Black Clover has become one of the most popular new-gen anime and manga series yet to be released. The series is an international hit, with anime fans from all around the world singing the praises of Black Clover.

Black Clover is set in a world where magic is abundant and used by nearly everyone. However, protagonist Asta is an exception, causing a bit of an issue with his dream of becoming the Wizard King, the one who is recognized as the kingdom's strongest mage.

Black Clover has garnered a loyal following amongst its fans, solidifying its popularity amongst the new-gen series. Here are 10 anime series to watch if you enjoy Yuki Tabata's Black Clover.

New-gens, Big Three, and more series Black Clover fans should try

1) Bleach

Fans of Tabata’s Black Clover should definitely be trying Tite Kubo’s Bleach series, which Tabata consistently cites as an inspiration and reference in his own series. The two are similar, prioritizing action and good fights above all else in addition to great character design and overall aesthetic.

The series follows protagonist Ichigo Kurosaki who becomes a Soul Reaper and eventually finds himself in the middle of an all out war between Soul Reapers and Hollows. The series is widely praised for its comedy, fantastic fight scenes, and overall look and feel.

2) Bastard!!

Bastard!! is Netflix’s latest anime original as of this writing, adapting Kazushi Hagiwara’s manga of the same name. While the manga is unfortunately unfinished, there is plenty of source material available to keep the anime adaptation going for quite some time. Similar to Black Clover, the series is set in a medieval-esque setting with plenty of politics and action.

The series is set in a post-apocalyptic modern world where magic and various fantastical creatures have come about as a result of said apocalypse. The series follows protagonist Lucien Renlen, the incarnation of the evil wizard, Dark Schneider. The series sees Schneider released from his seal as he fights former allies and uncovers a plot to once more destroy the world.

3) My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia is currently one of the biggest new-gen anime and manga series, being a colleague to Black Clover in that sense. However, the similarities end there, with Kohei Horikoshi’s series set in a superpowered society that sees people training from high school to become heroes.

The series follows the initially powerless Izuku Midoriya, who eventually earns the power of the strongest superhero near the start of the series. Now, he must work hard to train and effectively use this newfound power of his, battling evil and forming his own philosophy, goals, and ideals as a hero along the way to becoming the best of all time.

4) Jujutsu Kaisen

Like My Hero Academia and Black Clover, Jujutsu Kaisen is yet another new-gen anime and manga series. The series is set in contemporary Japan, where Cursed Spirits live and are exorcized by sorcerers of the jujutsu world.

The series follows Yuji Itadori, whose normal school life is one day interrupted by these spirits, eventually resulting in him eating a cursed object to be able to fight back. What he does not realize is that the object he ate has made him the vessel for one of the most dangerous Cursed Spirits of all time, Ryomen Sukuna.

Now, Yuji’s lot in life is to consume all 20 fingers before being executed for his crime of eating the first finger, which will kill him and Sukuna in one stroke. While the series drastically changes its story along the way, this overarching plot is always looming.

5) Naruto

Naruto is one of the Big Three anime series of the past, of which Bleach is also a member. While Black Clover isn’t directly influenced by Naruto as far as Tabata’s admissions are concerned, it no doubt influenced its direction as a battle shonen.

The series follows young orphan Naruto Uzumaki, ostracized by his village for possessing the spirit of a mighty Tailed Beast inside of him. Despite their hate for him, his goal is to become recognized by everyone in the village one day by becoming their leader, the Hokage.

The series then follows the meandering path he takes to get to that goal, learning about his friends, his world, and himself along the way.

6) Dragon Ball Super

Dragon Ball Super serves as the hit franchise’s latest addition to their television anime catalog, picking up only months after the end of Dragon Ball Z. The series still follows Son Goku, who now looks to the heavens and other dimensions for challengers, feeling he is doing all he can with this world’s offerings.

He gets his wish, and likely more than he could have ever asked for, when he begins meeting gods and powerful fighters from other dimensions. Like Black Clover, Super prides itself on action and fight scenes above all else, clearly prioritizing these aspects of the series’ production.

Despite being a very different series, this commonality makes it worth a try by fans of Tabata’s series.

7) Magi

Magi is likely the most similar to Black Clover on this list thematically and setting-wise, but the two are still very different. Nonetheless, fans of the latter series should no doubt give this magic-filled, action-packed anime a chance.

The series follows young mage Aladdin, who is in possession of a Djinn, an incredibly powerful spirit who greatly boosts the power of its owner. He one day meets Aladdin, teaming up with the newfound friend to conquer another dungeon and claim the Djinn which lay within.

However, upon doing so, the two learn of their intertwined fate and set off to play their part in the cataclysmic events to come.

8) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

One of Black Clover’s strongest strengths is the writing of its female characters, which is universally praised by both fans of the series as well as general anime fans. If this is one of your favorite parts of the series, you should definitely check out Hiromu Arakawa’s Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood series, also famed for its exceptional female writing.

The series follows brothers Alphonse and Edward Elric, two brothers who sacrificed their bodies to varying degrees as children when attempting to resurrect their dead mother. After failing, their new goal is to get their bodies back, causing Edward to become a State Alchemist for financial and investigative freedom.

However, the two boys eventually become involved in a battle much larger than anything they could’ve possibly imagined.

9) Radiant

Radiant, like Black Clover, bases itself in a mystical world where magic is abundantly used, albeit feared within Radiant as opposed to accepted within Black Clover. The two series also share more similarities, such as featuring orphaned protagonists who set out on their own to achieve their dreams.

Radiant follows protagonist Seth, a sorcerer who dreams of defeating all the Nemeses, monsters who fall from the sky, and bringing peace between Sorcerers and humanity. To do this, he has to search for and find the eponymous legendary source of Nemeses, the Radiant. However, he and his friends have to dodge the Inquisition and other antagonistic forces along the way.

10) Kimetsu no Yaiba: Demon Slayer

Finally, Kimetsu no Yaiba: Demon Slayer is a smash-hit new gen anime and manga series. Despite the two series being very different in terms of setting and plot, they have similar themes and hit on a few similar key points and messages.

Demon Slayer follows young Tanjiro Kamado, who one day returns home to find his family murdered by demons aside from younger sister Nezuko. However, he quickly realizes she has been turned into a demon, and decides to fight a Demon Slayer in order to protect her. Despite being victorious, the Slayer spares them, giving them a chance at finding a way to make Nezuko human once more.

