Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 reaches new milestone before release

There is no doubt that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is arguably one of the most anticipated anime releases this year. This is not surprising because the first season performed incredibly well, and garnered fans from across the world. MAPPA’s top-tier animation, paired with high-octane action and well-written characters, makes for an entertaining watch. The storytelling has also been stellar.

Recently, Jujustu Kaisen reached a new milestone even before the anime's second season debuts on-screen. The official second trailer of season 2 has now crossed a staggering 10 million views ever since its release on May 21, 2023. This means that the video fetched over 10 million views in about 4 weeks' time.

Needless to say, the second season will certainly have the fanbase on the edge of their seats as Toji Fushiguro will finally make his entrance in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: Fans elated as official trailer crosses 10 million views

Most reactions to the trailer were quite positive, as fans expressed their interest in watching the second season of this series. Plenty of people couldn’t wait till July 6, 2023, which is the scheduled release date.

Furthermore, the official trailer’s content is another reason why it gained a ton of views. It offered a glimpse into the life of Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru during their student days, showcasing their friendship along with some top-tier fights involving Toji Fushiguro.

Fans’ excitement is through the roof, and the same can be seen on Twitter as well.

A common trend seen in the anime and manga community is that fans constantly describe their favorite series as "peak fiction".

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 was no exception here as fans flooded the comments section with the aforementioned phrase.

That being said, the post also had a couple of negative comments about the series. Some claimed that they didn't even realize that a new season was in the works, while the others felt that Jujutsu Kaisen was one of the most overrated anime series at the moment.

Despite the negative comments, signs point towards an incredible opening week for the anime series. Given that the anime will be animating one of the best arcs in the series, there is no doubt in the show's success, provided the animation studio, MAPPA maintains the high standards that it has set.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 release details

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will be released on July 6, 2023 at 11:56 pm JST. Furthermore, the latest episodes of the series will be streamed by Crunchyroll globally. Fans can expect the series to be streamed on Funimation and Hulu as well.

The release times for various regions are as follows:

Pacific Standard Time : 6:56 am, Thursday, July 6, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time: 8:56 am, Thursday, July 6, 2023

Central Daylight Time: 9:56 am, Thursday, July 6, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 10:56 am, Thursday, July 6, 2023

British Summer Time: 3:56 pm, Thursday, July 6, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 4:56 pm, Thursday, July 6, 2023

Eastern European Summer Time: 5:56 pm, Thursday, July 6, 2023

Arabia Standard Time: 5:56 pm, Thursday, July 6, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:26 pm, Thursday, July 6, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 10:56 pm, Thursday, July 6, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:26 am, Thursday, July 6, 2023

As the days progress, we will keep you updated regarding the second installment of the series.

