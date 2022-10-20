Where is Jujutsu Kaisen streaming as of 2022? All platforms revealed

Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen managed to become highly popular after its premiere in the Fall 2020 anime season. Its popularity led its studio, MAPPA, to release a movie on its prequel manga volume, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which was released on December 24, 2021. The movie, similar to the anime, became highly popular as fans looked forward to its release on streaming websites, which finally happened on September 21, 2022.

With the increased hype surrounding JJK, MAPPA finally announced JJK season 2, which is set to release in 2023. It has been a long time since fans watched season 1, so it would be great if they could re-watch their favorite anime before its second season comes out.

Most platforms can air Jujutsu Kaisen in select countries

Nobara punishes Itadori for pretending to be dead while Fushiguro, Panda, and Inumaki watch them(Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen is currently streaming on Crunchyroll, HBO Max, Funimation, Netflix, and Disney Plus. However, these platforms do not have streaming rights for the anime in every country, as licensing varies from platform to platform and country to country.

On Crunchyroll, Jujutsu Kaisen should be available for streaming in Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Portugal, etc. The anime should be available in subbed and dubbed versions in these countries.

On HBO Max, the anime is available to watch globally in whichever country the streaming platform is available.

Satoru Gojo with his students, Itadori, Fushiguro, and Nobara (Image via MAPPA)

On Funimation, JJK is available to watch in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, New Zealand, Columbia, Australia, Ireland, Chile, and Peru.

On Netflix, the anime is available to stream in Hong Kong, India, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

The anime is also part of Disney Plus's new anime library. However, the same is only available in some countries, including Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, etc.

When can we expect Jujutsu Kaisen season 2?

Based on sources, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has been confirmed for release in 2023. However, a specific release date is yet to be announced. However, given that, till now, we have only received the key visuals for the second season, with a teaser yet to be released, the chances of JJK season 2 releasing in the first half of 2023 seem bleak.

Satoru Gojo as seen in the anime during the Kyoto Goodwill Event Arc (Image via MAPPA)

Instead, MAPPA could choose to release JJK season 2 precisely three years after the release of the first season, which means that we could expect JJK season 2 to release in October 2023.

Considering that the second season will be covering two arcs, Gojo's Past Arc and Shibuya Incident Arc, there's a lot for the anime to cover, from manga chapters 55 to 136. Thus, the second season has around 22-24 episodes. Similar to the first season, JJK season 2 will also stretch across two anime seasons, possibly the Fall 2023 anime season and the Winter 2024 anime season.

Poll : 0 votes