Jujutsu Kaisen: Is Yuji related to Sukuna? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257 was a watershed moment for a lot of fans since it revealed that Ryomen Sukuna had a twin when he was in his mother's womb and that twin's soul turned out to be Jin Itadori, Yuji's father. Through several manipulations and plans by one of the main villains of the series, Kenjaku, Yuji came to be, and is now confirmed that he is Sukuna's nephew.

The idea that Yuji and Sukuna were related is something that has been theorized by the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom for quite some time, based on the fact that both characters shared that unique pink hair color, looked somewhat similar, and the King of Curses had a very notorious dislike for the protagonist. Therefore, the idea that they were connected as a family didn't seem that shocking, although there are still some questions regarding how Kenjaku came up with this plan.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining how Yuji and Sukuna are related in the Jujutsu Kaisen series

Expand Tweet

Chapter 257 of the manga started with Sukuna telling Uraume in a flashback that he had a twin when he was in his mother's womb and decided to eat it, but, somehow, Kenjaku got a hold of said twin's soul and created Jin Itadori, who happens to be Yuji's father. Then Kenjaku, in the body of a woman known as Kaori Itadori, birthed Yuji with Jin and this is how the protagonist came to be, with now the manga confirming that he is also Sukuna's nephew.

As mentioned earlier, the idea that Sukuna and Yuji had a connection was something that the fandom had theorized for a very long time, which is why it wasn't much of a shock. However, most people assumed that Yuji was the twin and not his father. This revelation could also explain why Jin was so willing to be with Kaori despite the fact that it was clearly not her anymore.

This revelation also highlighted how Yuji had some of Sukuna's blood and aura flowing through him, so he had the potential to equal him and even surpass him, which was also shown during their battle in chapter 257. Now, it has been confirmed that Yuji has elements of Sukuna, Kenjaku, and the Cursed Wombs, making him one of the most naturally gifted sorcerers in the series.

What this means moving forward?

Sukuna and Yuji in the first season of the anime (Image via MAPPA)

This revelation in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257 not only gave these two characters a connection by blood, but it also confirmed that Yuji has access to Sukuna's Cursed Technique, Shrine, which is centered around his slashes. That makes sense when considering that family members can share Cursed Techniques, as shown by several clans in the series.

Furthermore, this revelation also changes some aspects of Yuji's character since now, as mentioned earlier, he is one of the most naturally gifted sorcerers in the series. He has two Cursed Techniques (Blood Manipulation and Shrine), has superhuman strength by birth because of his Cursed Womb nature, and is related to two of the most powerful sorcerers in history (Kenjaku and Sukuna).

Perhaps the biggest question at the moment is how Kenjaku found out that Sukuna had a twin brother and how he managed to get a hold of him. It also begs the question of how he transformed said soul into a human-like Jin Itadori, although it is fair to assume that he wasn't a regular human.

Final thoughts

Ryomen Sukuna is the uncle of Yuji Itadori since the latter is the son of the former's twin brother, as per Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257. This recent revelation is also bound to get more developments in the coming chapters since there are some questions left to explore.

Related articles

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 spoilers: Yuji and Sukuna’s true relationship revealed as 7 more Black Flashes are hit

"He's so doomed" - Jujutsu Kaisen fans mourn the reality of Yuji's family life after chapter 257

Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji may have to break his ideals to defeat Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen's confirmed Twin theory in chapter 257 drags Jin Itadori into the spotlight