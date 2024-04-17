Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji may have to break his ideals to defeat Sukuna

Yuji Itadori's exponential growth throughout the Jujutsu Kaisen series is currently on full display in his ongoing fight against Ryomen Sukuna. In the closing moments of chapter 256 of the manga, he unleashed a devastating Black Flash on the King of Curses, thereby setting the former up for a new awakening.

Given that the manga went on a short break following the release of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256, fans spent the entire week coming up with different theories about Yuji's latest awakening and how it could help him defeat Sukuna once and for all.

That said, if one of the theories about Yuji's awakening does end up coming true, it could mean that he would have to go up against his own ideals in order to use the new-found power against Sukuna.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Why Yuji needs to abandon his ideals in order to defeat Sukuna

Yuji Itadori's benevolent and cheerful nature perfectly contrasts Sukuna's self-serving and malevolent disposition. Many fans believe the two characters are diametrically opposed, and they are now considering the possibility of Yuji receiving Sukuna's Cursed Technique and using it to turn the tables on the King of Curses.

Yuji receiving Sukuna's Cursed Technique is something that was predicted by Satoru Gojo a long time ago as well. According to Gojo, Sukuna's Cursed Technique will be imprinted on Yuji's body with time, which would allow the latter to fully make use of the abilities of the King of Curses.

Some fans pointed out that even if Yuji does end up getting Sukuna's Cursed Technique, he may not choose to use it to defeat the King of Curses. This is because of his inherent righteousness, which may hold him back from using the Cursed Technique of a Curse, which caused the deaths of several thousands of people throughout history, including his beloved Gojo sensei.

Given that Sukuna has also killed several of Yuji's friends, some fans believe that the latter's ideals will prevent him from using the King of Curses' power against him. As such, fans conclude that even if Yuji ends up receiving Sukuna's powers as a result of his awakening, he may choose to rely on his own abilities to put an end to his bittter enemy.

If Yuji chooses the latter course of action, it could prove to be a fatal error. Any form of hesitation at this point of the battle will likely result in his own death, which would further crumble whatever hopes are left for the Jujutsu society. As such, other fans argue that the entire point of Yuji getting any new abilities is for him to get the job done, no matter the cost.

Considering the current state of the battlefield, Yuji can no longer adhere to righteousness because most of his allies are down for the count. Now that even heavy-hitters like Maki, Yuta, and Kusakabe are gravely injured, Yuji must make use of any opportunity that comes knocking.

If he does end up getting Sukuna's Cursed Technique as a result of his latest awakening, it could very likely be the key to putting an end to the King of Curses for good. That said, the nature of Sukuna's Cursed Technique itself is still unknown to this day.

As such, fans have been left guessing which one of Sukuna's powers Yuji is most likely to receive: his Dismantle, Cleave, Flames or even his Domain Expansion, the Malevolent Shrine. As of now, however, Yuji getting any new powerups is something that still remains to be seen.

