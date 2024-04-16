Why Gojo didn't use his Domain against Miguel in Jujutsu Kaisen, explained

One of the most memorable moments of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel movie was the epic showdown between Satoru Gojo and Miguel. Although their fight was relatively brief, it stands out as one of the best hand-to-hand combat sequences in the entirety of the series.

What impressed fans the most is the fact that Miguel was not only successful in his mission of stalling Gojo, but he also managed to survive the ruthless beatdown at the hands of his opponent.

As fans continue to look back on this impressive fight, one glaring question often surfaces in their minds: Why didn't Gojo use his Domain against Miguel if he actually wanted to finish the fight early?

Explaining why Satoru Gojo didn't use his Domain against Miguel in Jujutsu Kaisen 0

Satoru Gojo as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (image via MAPPA)

The recent chapters of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga hailed Miguel as 'the man who went toe-to-toe with Satoru Gojo', a praise that not many characters get to hear. Despite the evident outcome of their battle, Miguel certainly proved his strength and capabilities during the fight.

In fact, Gojo himself praised Miguel's toughness and physical prowess, claiming that the latter's physical structure alone makes him a bigger threat than the majority of the Jujutsu sorcerers.

As great as their fight was, there are some fans who still wonder why Gojo relied only on his hand-to-hand combat skills and not on his other techniques, like Red, Blue, or even his Domain Expansion. Given Gojo's capabilities and wide range of Cursed techniques, there's no doubt that he could have put an end to his fight with Miguel way earlier.

Gojo combining his Blue and Red Cursed Techniques (image via MAPPA)

While some may be looking for some expansive answer to this question, the actual reason behind Gojo not using his Domain against Miguel is pretty simple: it's because Domains didn't exist at the time Gege Akutami created Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

Akutami started off the series with the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 manga, which got adapted into a movie after the first season of the anime. Given that the events of the prequel series took place about a year before the events of the main series, it would have only made sense for Gojo to be able to put an end to the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons all by himself with all the abilities he showed off in season one of the anime.

Gojo traps Jogo in his Domain (image via MAPPA)

However, Akutami apparently hadn't thought of incorporating Domains into the story while writing Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which is the main reason for Gojo simply relying on his combat skills at the time.

Another reason might be that Gojo didn't deem it necessary to use his Unlimited Void against an opponent like Miguel. As seen before, Gojo doesn't immediately resort to using his Unlimited Void Domain Expansion unless it is absolutely necessary, as evident in his battle against Jogo in season one and during the Shibuya arc against the Special Grade Cursed Spirits.

In fact, even his using Cursed Technique Reversal: Red or Cursed Technique Lapse: Blue might have been a bit overkill for Miguel. While this is not to downplay Miguel's capabilities, it remains a fact that their fight didn't last long once Gojo became more serious.

That said, being subjected to a barrage of strikes from Gojo and coming out relatively uninjured is a major feat for Miguel, which is also a testament to his prowess as a sorcerer.

