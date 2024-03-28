Jujutsu Kaisen finally reveals Miguel's Cursed Technique

While Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255 is yet to be officially released, spoilers for the same have already surfaced online. Fans were certainly caught off-guard when Miguel returned in the previous chapter and joined the ongoing battle against Sukuna. Regardless, they were eager to see how well the man, who once fought Satoru Gojo on equal footing, would fare against the undisputed King of Curses.

Miguel is a character with very few appearances in the Jujutsu Kaisen series. He was last seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel movie, where he was one of Suguru Geto's commanders and fought against Gojo.

However, he ended up surprising the entire fanbase with his skills during his fight against Ryomen Sukuna in the upcoming chapter of the manga, where he showcased the brilliant use of his Cursed Technique to survive some of the latter's strongest attacks.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. Reader's discretion is advised.

Miguel showcases his unique Cursed Technique in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255

As seen in the alleged Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255 raw scans, Miguel squared off against the King of Curses alongside his former ally, Larue. Considering that fans have only seen Miguel go up against Gojo till now in the series, they didn't really hold out much hope for the former's victory against Sukuna.

That said, their opinions changed drastically after witnessing Miguel's fight against Sukuna in the alleged spoilers for the upcoming chapter, where the former managed to take even the King of Curses by surprise with his skills.

During their fight, Sukuna sent a barrage of slashes towards Miguel, which the latter surprisingly managed to evade with little effort. In fact, he was seen ducking, dodging, and even jumping through them, which is a feat no one has managed to accomplish yet.

However, the highlight of the chapter was when Miguel revealed his Cursed Technique, which apparently helps his body catch a rhythm to dodge curses and enhance his own physical abilities.

As per the alleged spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255, Miguel's Cursed Technique is called "Hakuna Lana". By using this technique, Miguel managed to effortlessly dodge Sukuna's attacks and even took the latter by surprise when he used his blinding speed and landed a heavy punch on the King of Curses.

In a flashback scene, Satoru Gojo could be seen explaining Miguel's Cursed Technique to Yuta. According to Gojo, Miguel's unique Cursed Technique allows him to buff his own physical strength, while simultaneously debuffing his opponent. He also went on to praise Miguel's toughness and commented that the latter's physical abilities were truly frightening.

As fans may recall, Miguel once faced off against Satoru Gojo during the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons. Although Gojo ended up making light work of his opponent with his excellent hand-to-hand combat skills, fans were more impressed with the fact that Miguel didn't suffer much damage from Gojo's strikes.

It was once stated by both Yuta and Hakari that they could barely handle a single punch from Gojo. However, Miguel ended up surviving Gojo's ruthless attack without suffering any significant amount of damage. Therefore, it is easy to see why Miguel gained the respect of the strongest sorcerer of the modern era.

Miguel's Cursed Technique has undoubtedly given him a significant advantage in his fight against Sukuna. Furthermore, he is currently backed up by Choso, Yuji, Larue, and Maki, who made a surprise return in this chapter by slicing Sukuna's hand off.

Final thoughts

As of now, the odds are certainly looking to be in the protagonists' favor for a change. That said, fans shouldn't rest easy yet, since Sukuna managed to hit another Black Flash on Larue, and is currently in a much better state than before.

If the previous chapters of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga are any indication, fans should expect the unexpected to happen at any point of time, as the deadly battle of survival against the King of Curses rages on.

