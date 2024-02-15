Jujutsu Kaisen: What is the Split Soul Katana? Maki Zen'in's weapon, explained

The spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251 are out. With that, fans saw the return of Maki Zen'in, launching her attack with the Split Soul Katana against Ryomen Sukuna.

She joined the battle after Sukuna attacked Yuji, Yuta, and Rika with world cutting slash, deactivating Yuta's domain. Hence, the upcoming chapter is bound to focus on her battle against Sukuna, while the other sorcerers may take a time-out to recuperate.

That said, while Maki's attack seemed effective against the king of curses, what is the Split Soul Katana and what does it do?

What is the Split Soul Katana in Jujutsu Kaisen?

The Split Soul Katana is a cursed tool that bypasses all physical toughness and cuts through the hardest substances, striking directly at the target's soul. While the cursed tool may sound overpowered, its full power cannot be unleashed by just about anyone.

One needs eyes capable of seeing the souls of inorganic objects to unleash the katana's full potential. It is a highly valuable cursed tool and is worth five hundred million yen.

The cursed tool was initially shown being wielded by Toji Fushiguro. However, later, Maki Zeni'in also wielded the Split Soul Katana, albeit it was a replica created by Maki's sister Mai Zen'in. The only other person to wield the katana in the series was Hagane Daido, a Culling Game participant. He borrowed the cursed tool from Maki during the fight against Naoya Zen'in.

What occasions has the Split Soul Katana been used before in Jujutsu Kaisen?

The series initially saw Toji Fushiguro wielding the katana while on the mission to assassinate the Star Plasma Vessel, Riko Amanai. During this, he used the cursed tool against Suguru Geto as he used it to slice apart the worm-like cursed and Rainbow Dragon. As fans would know, Rainbow Dragon is known to be the most durable curse at Suguru's disposal.

Later, Maki Zen'in was seen using the cursed tool's replica to fight and destroy the entire Zen'in clan. She began her massacre by bisecting her father's head with a single stroke of the blade. Right after, she paired the katana with Dragon-Bone and defeated the Kukuru Unit, followed by Hei members.

In time, the Split Soul Katana became Maki's primary weapon. She used the same to clear out the Sakurajima Colony during the Culling Game. After that, she fought Naoya using the same katana.

Unfortunately, as Maki could not bring out the full potential of the cursed tool, she allowed Culling Game participant Hagane Daido to wield the same against Naoya. Evidently, Hagane could use the cursed tool easily to cut Naoya's cursed spirit body.

However, it took Maki Zen'in sometime before she realized the complete strength of the Split Soul Katana. Upon understanding the same, she was able to slice through Naoya Zen'in's soul with a single striker. With that, she defeated him, despite being inside his domain.