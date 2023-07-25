How did Toji get the scar on his mouth in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

While Toji Fushiguro has only appeared for three episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 till now, fans have developed quite a liking for him. Many fans know that he is Megumi's father and a former member of the Zenin clan. However, there are some deeper secrets about him that were revealed neither in the anime nor in the manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 saw Toji Fushiguro being hired by the Star Religious Group, who wanted him to assassinate Riko Amanai, the Star Plasma Vessel for Lord Tengen. This mission saw Toji being pitted against Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto. Nevertheless, the Sorcerer Killer succeeded in his mission and assassinated Riko Amanai.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen official fanbook.

Jujutsu Kaisen: How did Toji Fushiguro get his scar?

Despite the fact that Toji Fushiguro is an important character in the series, information about his scar wasn't revealed in the manga. Instead, the secret behind his mouth scar was revealed in the Jujutsu Kaisen Official Fanbook.

As per the fanbook, the Zenin family exposed Toji to a lot of abuse as a child. One time, when he was young, the Zenin clan threw him into the disciplinary pit of cursed spirits. Toji received his scar during this event.

While not a lot is revealed about the pit of cursed spirits, it is to be assumed that it was filled with cursed spirits that attacked Toji.

That said, the fanbook did not reveal why Toji was thrown into the disciplinary pit of cursed spirits. Thus, fans have theorized how the former Zenin clan member might have been thrown into the pit as a form of punishment or a means to test his strength.

Given how Toji had no cursed energy and possessed heavenly restriction, he was able to reach peak physical prowess that allowed him to freely interact with curses. Thus, fans were led to theorize that the Zenin clan might have tried to test Toji's strength to see how he performs against cursed spirits without possessing any cursed energy.

Why did Toji change his family name?

It is quite evident that Toji was a former Zenin clan member. Despite that, his name, as revealed in the series, is Toji Fushiguro. So, what led him to take the Fushiguro name and abandon the Zenin family name?

Given that Toji was a non-sorcerer, his clan members treated him poorly and subjected him to a lot of abuse. This led him to hate the Zenin Clan and jujutsu sorcerers, following which, he left the Zenin Clan. Soon after Toji left the clan, he met and married a woman with the last name "Fushiguro." Thus, upon marrying her, he took her name and abandoned his former family name.

Marrying his wife led Toji to change his sinister ways. However, when she passed away, he reverted back to his jujutsu sorcerer-killing days and became a careless man, who would do anything to earn money.

